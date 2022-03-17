2022 Denver Broncos free agency tracker

11 / 14

Key signings: QB Peyton Manning (far left), WRs Andre Caldwell (center left) and Brandon Stokley (center right), TEs Jacob Tamme (far right) and Joel Dreessen, S Mike Adams

Of course, we already know how monumental Manning's decision to sign in Denver was. But the rest of the group was important, too. Stokley, Tamme and Dreessen were valuable additions for the first years with Manning leading the offense, and Caldwell would stick around as a nice receiving threat through the 2015 season. Adams was also a solid piece for the defensive backfield.