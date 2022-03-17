2022 Denver Broncos free agency tracker

Since the NFL's modern free agency rules began in 1993, the Broncos have landed key classes of free agents that helped power three championship teams, and several other successful squads. Take a look back on some of the most memorable with this overview, sorted chronologically.
|QB Russell Wilson
|Seattle
|Broncos trade for nine-time Pro Bowl QB
|Reported free-agent additions
|DT D.J. Jones
|San Francisco
|Report: Broncos, Jones agree to terms
|EDGE Randy Gregory
|Dallas
|Reports: Broncos, Gregory agree to terms
|TE Eric Tomlinson
|Baltimore
|Report: Broncos, Tomlinson agree to terms
|T Tom Compton
|San Francisco
|Broncos sign Compton to one-year deal
The new league year is nearly upon us, and when it arrives, so too will the 2022 free-agency period. See below for a summary of the Broncos' free agents and to follow along as we regularly update this page with the team's reported moves, as well as those for players who find new homes.
|2022 team
|QB Teddy Bridgewater
|Miami
|Report: Dolphins to sign Bridgewater
|CB Bryce Callahan
|T Cameron Fleming
|CB Mike Ford
|CB Kyle Fuller
|RB Melvin Gordon III
|CB Nate Hairston
|S Kareem Jackson
|ILB Josey Jewell
|ILB Alexander Johnson
|C Brett Jones
|ILB Micah Kiser
|T Bobby Massie
|TE Eric Saubert
|DL Shamar Stephen
|OLB Stephen Weatherly
|ILB Kenny Young
|Exclusive rights free agents
|ILB Jonas Griffith
|Broncos extend tender
|RB Adrian Killins
|S P.J. Locke
|Broncos extend tender
|QB Brett Rypien
|Broncos extend tender
|Restricted free agents*
|T Calvin Anderson
|Denver
|Broncos sign Anderson to one-year contract
|TE Andrew Beck
|Denver
|Broncos sign Beck to one-year contract
|OLB Natrez Patrick
|OLB Malik Reed
|Broncos extend tender
|G Austin Schlottmann
|WR Diontae Spencer
|DL DeShawn Williams
*Note: Restricted free agents who do not receive qualifying offers before the start of the 2021 league year (by 2 p.m. MT on March 16) effectively become unrestricted free agents.
When free agency officially begins on March 17, the Broncos will aim to add a new crop of talented players to their roster. The goal every year is to add Pro Bowl caliber players to the roster, and the Broncos have done that often during their free-agent history. Before free agency gets underway, we're taking a look back at the team's previous unrestricted free agent signings — and a few players who were released and chose to call Denver home.