2022 Denver Broncos free agency tracker

Mar 17, 2022 at 07:58 AM

The Broncos' best free-agent classes since the start of modern free agency

Since the NFL's modern free agency rules began in 1993, the Broncos have landed key classes of free agents that helped power three championship teams, and several other successful squads. Take a look back on some of the most memorable with this overview, sorted chronologically.

Key signings: OL Brian Habib (pictured, left), RB Rod Bernstine (pictured, right), P Tom Rouen, LB David Wyman The Broncos' big offseason signing was Don Maggs, whom Denver expected to be start at left tackle, but due to an injury to Maggs, the Broncos sought out a trade for Hall of Fame tackle Gary Zimmerman before the season. Also, the team found Habib and Rouen, who played in Denver for years to come. Wyman and Bernstine contributed successful seasons as well.
The Broncos' big offseason signing was Don Maggs, whom Denver expected to be start at left tackle, but due to an injury to Maggs, the Broncos sought out a trade for Hall of Fame tackle Gary Zimmerman before the season. Also, the team found Habib and Rouen, who played in Denver for years to come. Wyman and Bernstine contributed successful seasons as well.

Key signings: CB Ray Crockett (left), Harald Hasselbach (right) After five years in Detroit, Crockett came to Denver and quickly became a foundational piece of the team's secondary. Hasselbach also emerged as a starter in his first two seasons in Denver, and he'd continue to be a key piece of the defensive line rotation through the team's first two Super Bowl victories, as would Crockett.
After five years in Detroit, Crockett came to Denver and quickly became a foundational piece of the team's secondary. Hasselbach also emerged as a starter in his first two seasons in Denver, and he'd continue to be a key piece of the defensive line rotation through the team's first two Super Bowl victories, as would Crockett.

Key signings: G Mark Schlereth (pictured, left), DL Michael Dean Perry, DL Maa Tanuvasa, CB Tyrone Braxton (pictured, center), WR Ed McCaffrey (pictured, right), FB Aaron Craver, DL Mike Lodish In one of their most productive free agent classes since modern free agency rules began in 1993, the Broncos landed several important players. The most significant of these — Schlereth, McCaffrey and Braxton — would be valuable pieces of the back-to-back Super Bowl teams. But the other players they signed — even if they didn't linger for the Super Bowl squads — were good players, too. Perry was a five-time Pro Bowler when he arrived in Denver and made one more with the Broncos. Craver helped pave the way for Terrell Davis to start his career with two straight 1,000-yard seasons.
In one of their most productive free agent classes since modern free agency rules began in 1993, the Broncos landed several important players. The most significant of these — Schlereth, McCaffrey and Braxton — would be valuable pieces of the back-to-back Super Bowl teams. But the other players they signed — even if they didn't linger for the Super Bowl squads — were good players, too. Perry was a five-time Pro Bowler when he arrived in Denver and made one more with the Broncos. Craver helped pave the way for Terrell Davis to start his career with two straight 1,000-yard seasons.

Key signings: DE Alfred Williams (pictured, left), LB Bill Romanowski (pictured, right), OL David Diaz-Infante Denver bolstered its defense ahead of the 1996 season by signing two major contributors to help their front seven. Williams had 13.5 sacks in his first year with the Broncos and earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. Romanowski would become a two-time Pro Bowler for Denver. Diaz-Infante wouldn't have that kind of impact, but he too was important for the Super Bowl teams and helped the offensive line.
Denver bolstered its defense ahead of the 1996 season by signing two major contributors to help their front seven. Williams had 13.5 sacks in his first year with the Broncos and earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. Romanowski would become a two-time Pro Bowler for Denver. Diaz-Infante wouldn't have that kind of impact, but he too was important for the Super Bowl teams and helped the offensive line.

Key signings: DE Neil Smith (pictured, left) DB Darrien Gordon (pictured, center), FB Howard Griffith (pictured, right), DL Keith Traylor, RB Derek Loville, QB Bubby Brister In the offseason before the franchise's first championship, the Broncos filled in the gaps on their roster with Pro Bowl and starter talent on the defensive line with Smith and Traylor, a stud punt return specialist in Gordon and a bigger lead blocker in Griffith. They also found able backups for their backfield in Loville and Brister, who would be pressed into action to start four games in place of an injured JOHN ELWAY.
In the offseason before the franchise's first championship, the Broncos filled in the gaps on their roster with Pro Bowl and starter talent on the defensive line with Smith and Traylor, a stud punt return specialist in Gordon and a bigger lead blocker in Griffith. They also found able backups for their backfield in Loville and Brister, who would be pressed into action to start four games in place of an injured JOHN ELWAY.

Key signings: TE Shannon Sharpe (pictured, left), RB Reuben Droughns (pictured, center), T Ephraim Salaam (pictured, right) The biggest name to sign with the Broncos was their prodigal son, Shannon Sharpe, who spent the first 10 years of his career in Denver before joining the Ravens for two seasons. In 2002, Sharpe returned to Denver to end his career where it began. In addition, the Broncos signed a running back named Reuben Droughns, a former third-round draft choice by the Lions. His first two years were largely unheralded, but he broke in his third with a 1,240-yard season for Denver. Salaam also was a two-year starter at left tackle for the Broncos.
The biggest name to sign with the Broncos was their prodigal son, Shannon Sharpe, who spent the first 10 years of his career in Denver before joining the Ravens for two seasons. In 2002, Sharpe returned to Denver to end his career where it began. In addition, the Broncos signed a running back named Reuben Droughns, a former third-round draft choice by the Lions. His first two years were largely unheralded, but he broke in his third with a 1,240-yard season for Denver. Salaam also was a two-year starter at left tackle for the Broncos.

Key signings: QB Jake Plummer (pictured left), CB Nick Ferguson (pictured right) After searching for John Elway's replacement for some time, the Broncos found a capable starter in Jake Plummer. He would help lead Denver to an appearance in the 2005 AFC Championship Game. Ferguson helped provide stability in the secondary with 44 starts over five seasons.
After searching for John Elway's replacement for some time, the Broncos found a capable starter in Jake Plummer. He would help lead Denver to an appearance in the 2005 AFC Championship Game. Ferguson helped provide stability in the secondary with 44 starts over five seasons.

Key signings: RB Travis Henry (pictured left), TE Daniel Graham (pictured center), WR Brandon Stokley (pictured right) Graham would be the biggest contributor of the bunch, as he went on to spend four seasons in Denver and starting almost every possible game. Henry spent just one season in Denver, but he was a solid option with nearly 700 yards on the ground. Stokley, then beginning his first stint in Denver, tallied nearly 1,500 yards in his first three years with the Broncos.
Graham would be the biggest contributor of the bunch, as he went on to spend four seasons in Denver and starting almost every possible game. Henry spent just one season in Denver, but he was a solid option with nearly 700 yards on the ground. Stokley, then beginning his first stint in Denver, tallied nearly 1,500 yards in his first three years with the Broncos.

Key signings: S Brian Dawkins (pictured left), WR Brandon Lloyd (pictured center), DB Renaldo Hill (pictured right), RB Correll Buckhalter No player was a bigger addition to the Broncos in 2009 in free agency than Dawkins, a future Hall of Famer, who provided hard hits and leadership. Lloyd would provide a similar spark on offense, though it would take a season to reach that. In 2010, Lloyd recorded 1,448 receiving yards in the only Pro Bowl season of his career. Hill was a quality contributor in the defensive backfield, and Buckhalter was a solid reserve for the offensive backfield as a backup running back.
No player was a bigger addition to the Broncos in 2009 in free agency than Dawkins, a future Hall of Famer, who provided hard hits and leadership. Lloyd would provide a similar spark on offense, though it would take a season to reach that. In 2010, Lloyd recorded 1,448 receiving yards in the only Pro Bowl season of his career. Hill was a quality contributor in the defensive backfield, and Buckhalter was a solid reserve for the offensive backfield as a backup running back.

Key signings: RB Willis McGahee (left), OL Manny Ramirez (right) McGahee joined the Broncos as his explosive stint with the Ravens wound down. After the 2011 lockout, he ran for nearly 1,200 yards as the Broncos went on a magical run with their great rushing attack, dominant defense and the elusive Tim Tebow. Ramirez, signed just after the 2010 season, spent the 2011 season largely on the sideline, but he became a starter on the offensive line from 2012-14.
McGahee joined the Broncos as his explosive stint with the Ravens wound down. After the 2011 lockout, he ran for nearly 1,200 yards as the Broncos went on a magical run with their great rushing attack, dominant defense and the elusive Tim Tebow. Ramirez, signed just after the 2010 season, spent the 2011 season largely on the sideline, but he became a starter on the offensive line from 2012-14.

Key signings: QB Peyton Manning (far left), WRs Andre Caldwell (center left) and Brandon Stokley (center right), TEs Jacob Tamme (far right) and Joel Dreessen, S Mike Adams Of course, we already know how monumental Manning's decision to sign in Denver was. But the rest of the group was important, too. Stokley, Tamme and Dreessen were valuable additions for the first years with Manning leading the offense, and Caldwell would stick around as a nice receiving threat through the 2015 season. Adams was also a solid piece for the defensive backfield.
Of course, we already know how monumental Manning's decision to sign in Denver was. But the rest of the group was important, too. Stokley, Tamme and Dreessen were valuable additions for the first years with Manning leading the offense, and Caldwell would stick around as a nice receiving threat through the 2015 season. Adams was also a solid piece for the defensive backfield.

Key signings: OL Louis Vasquez (far left), WR Wes Welker (center left), CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (center right), DL Terrance Knighton (right), LB Shaun Phillips As the Broncos geared up for a historic offense, they added important signings in Louis Vasquez and Wes Welker, who was an invaluable slot receiver. Defensively, Rodgers-Cromartie, Knighton and Phillips were starters. Phillips contributed 10 sacks, Knighton was a roadblock in the center of the defensive line and Rodgers-Cromartie intercepted three passes on the year.
As the Broncos geared up for a historic offense, they added important signings in Louis Vasquez and Wes Welker, who was an invaluable slot receiver. Defensively, Rodgers-Cromartie, Knighton and Phillips were starters. Phillips contributed 10 sacks, Knighton was a roadblock in the center of the defensive line and Rodgers-Cromartie intercepted three passes on the year.

Key signings: WR Emmanuel Sanders (left), CB Aqib Talib (center left), OLB DeMarcus Ware (center right), S T.J. Ward (right) In former Broncos GM John Elway's most star-studded free-agent class, he brought in four stars who would all earn Pro Bowl honors in Denver. Sanders was a perfect addition opposite Demaryius Thomas as a speedy threat for Peyton Manning. Talib combined with Chris Harris Jr. to form one of the most dominant cornerback tandems, while Ware made an incredible duo with Von Miller as bookend pass rushers. And Ward was an all-purpose safety who could cover and play a big role in the box on defense. Without them, the Super Bowl 50 victory a year later would have been impossible.
In former Broncos GM John Elway's most star-studded free-agent class, he brought in four stars who would all earn Pro Bowl honors in Denver. Sanders was a perfect addition opposite Demaryius Thomas as a speedy threat for Peyton Manning. Talib combined with Chris Harris Jr. to form one of the most dominant cornerback tandems, while Ware made an incredible duo with Von Miller as bookend pass rushers. And Ward was an all-purpose safety who could cover and play a big role in the box on defense. Without them, the Super Bowl 50 victory a year later would have been impossible.

Key signings: S Darian Stewart (left), TE Owen Daniels (right), T Ryan Harris, DE Vance Walker, DE Antonio Smith, G Evan Mathis In the first wave of free agency, the Broncos landed two underrated players to join their star-studded offense and defense. Daniels provided another big receiving threat with soft hands, and he was key in the AFC Championship Game, when he caught two touchdowns. Stewart was perfect to fill an opening at safety as a heavy hitter in the "No-Fly Zone." In addition, Harris, Walker and Smith provided depth on the offensive and defensive lines. Later that summer, the team signed Mathis, who was a Pro Bowler, to solidify the offensive line just before the season started.
In the first wave of free agency, the Broncos landed two underrated players to join their star-studded offense and defense. Daniels provided another big receiving threat with soft hands, and he was key in the AFC Championship Game, when he caught two touchdowns. Stewart was perfect to fill an opening at safety as a heavy hitter in the "No-Fly Zone." In addition, Harris, Walker and Smith provided depth on the offensive and defensive lines. Later that summer, the team signed Mathis, who was a Pro Bowler, to solidify the offensive line just before the season started.

Trade acquisitions Previous team
QB Russell Wilson Seattle Broncos trade for nine-time Pro Bowl QB
Reported free-agent additions Previous team
DT D.J. Jones San Francisco Report: Broncos, Jones agree to terms
EDGE Randy Gregory Dallas Reports: Broncos, Gregory agree to terms
TE Eric Tomlinson Baltimore Report: Broncos, Tomlinson agree to terms
T Tom Compton San Francisco Broncos sign Compton to one-year deal

The new league year is nearly upon us, and when it arrives, so too will the 2022 free-agency period. See below for a summary of the Broncos' free agents and to follow along as we regularly update this page with the team's reported moves, as well as those for players who find new homes.

Unrestricted free agents 2022 team
QB Teddy Bridgewater Miami Report: Dolphins to sign Bridgewater
CB Bryce Callahan
T Cameron Fleming
CB Mike Ford
CB Kyle Fuller
RB Melvin Gordon III
CB Nate Hairston
S Kareem Jackson
ILB Josey Jewell
ILB Alexander Johnson
C Brett Jones
ILB Micah Kiser
T Bobby Massie
TE Eric Saubert
DL Shamar Stephen
OLB Stephen Weatherly
ILB Kenny Young
Exclusive rights free agents
ILB Jonas Griffith Broncos extend tender
RB Adrian Killins
S P.J. Locke Broncos extend tender
QB Brett Rypien Broncos extend tender
Restricted free agents* 2022 team
T Calvin Anderson Denver Broncos sign Anderson to one-year contract
TE Andrew Beck Denver Broncos sign Beck to one-year contract
OLB Natrez Patrick
OLB Malik Reed Broncos extend tender
G Austin Schlottmann
WR Diontae Spencer
DL DeShawn Williams

*Note: Restricted free agents who do not receive qualifying offers before the start of the 2021 league year (by 2 p.m. MT on March 16) effectively become unrestricted free agents.

Remembering the Broncos' Pro Bowl free-agent additions

When free agency officially begins on March 17, the Broncos will aim to add a new crop of talented players to their roster. The goal every year is to add Pro Bowl caliber players to the roster, and the Broncos have done that often during their free-agent history. Before free agency gets underway, we're taking a look back at the team's previous unrestricted free agent signings — and a few players who were released and chose to call Denver home.

After being released by the Buccaneers in 2003, John Lynch signed with the Broncos and spent the final four years of his career in Denver. He made the Pro Bowl each year and was named to the Broncos' Ring of Fame in 2016 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.
Ed McCaffrey signed with the Broncos in 1995 and proceeded to be a staple of the offense over the next nine seasons. He posted three 1,000-yard seasons while in Denver and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 1998.
Ed McCaffrey signed with the Broncos in 1995 and proceeded to be a staple of the offense over the next nine seasons. He posted three 1,000-yard seasons while in Denver and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 1998.

Jake Plummer signed with the Broncos ahead of the 2003 season and spent four years with the team. He threw for 11,631 yards and 71 touchdowns and was named to the 2005 Pro Bowl.
Jake Plummer signed with the Broncos ahead of the 2003 season and spent four years with the team. He threw for 11,631 yards and 71 touchdowns and was named to the 2005 Pro Bowl.

Center Casey Wiegmann signed with the Broncos in 2008 after spending seven years with the Chiefs. He made the lone Pro Bowl of his career in 2008 with the Broncos.
Center Casey Wiegmann signed with the Broncos in 2008 after spending seven years with the Chiefs. He made the lone Pro Bowl of his career in 2008 with the Broncos.

Brian Dawkins signed with the Broncos in 2009 and made two Pro Bowls in three seasons to cap a Hall of Fame career.
Brian Dawkins signed with the Broncos in 2009 and made two Pro Bowls in three seasons to cap a Hall of Fame career.

Michael Dean Perry, a former second-round pick and five-time Pro Bowler in Cleveland, signed with the Broncos in 1995. He made a Pro Bowl for the Broncos in 1996.
Michael Dean Perry, a former second-round pick and five-time Pro Bowler in Cleveland, signed with the Broncos in 1995. He made a Pro Bowl for the Broncos in 1996.

Emmanuel Sanders joined the Broncos in 2014 and quickly made an impact, as he made the first Pro Bowl of his career in his first season in Denver. He added another Pro Bowl berth in 2016 and spent six seasons in Denver, where he caught 404 passes for 5,361 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Emmanuel Sanders joined the Broncos in 2014 and quickly made an impact, as he made the first Pro Bowl of his career in his first season in Denver. He added another Pro Bowl berth in 2016 and spent six seasons in Denver, where he caught 404 passes for 5,361 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Louis Vasquez signed with the Broncos in 2013 and made a Pro Bowl and was named a first-team All-Pro that season. He played three total seasons in Denver and was part of two teams that advanced to the Super Bowl.
Louis Vasquez signed with the Broncos in 2013 and made a Pro Bowl and was named a first-team All-Pro that season. He played three total seasons in Denver and was part of two teams that advanced to the Super Bowl.

Undoubtedly the best free-agent signing in team history, Peyton Manning won an MVP Award, set numerous NFL records and led the Broncos to a world championship during his time in Denver. After being released by Indianapolis, he picked the Broncos from a number of suitors — and Denver was graced by the play of one of the all-time greats. He was recently elected to the Hall of Fame and will likely soon be elected to the team's Ring of Fame.
Undoubtedly the best free-agent signing in team history, Peyton Manning won an MVP Award, set numerous NFL records and led the Broncos to a world championship during his time in Denver. After being released by Indianapolis, he picked the Broncos from a number of suitors — and Denver was graced by the play of one of the all-time greats. He was recently elected to the Hall of Fame and will likely soon be elected to the team's Ring of Fame.

Darian Stewart signed with the team in 2015 and spent four seasons in Denver. He made his lone Pro Bowl appearance in 2016 and totaled nine interceptions and four fumble recoveries while in Denver.
Darian Stewart signed with the team in 2015 and spent four seasons in Denver. He made his lone Pro Bowl appearance in 2016 and totaled nine interceptions and four fumble recoveries while in Denver.

A 1996 free-agent signing, Alfred Williams — a Colorado alum — returned home and made a Pro Bowl and earned first-team All-Pro honors in his first season with the Broncos. Williams played four seasons for the Broncos and won two world championships with the team.
A 1996 free-agent signing, Alfred Williams — a Colorado alum — returned home and made a Pro Bowl and earned first-team All-Pro honors in his first season with the Broncos. Williams played four seasons for the Broncos and won two world championships with the team.

A member of the team's 2014 free-agent class, T.J. Ward made a Pro Bowl in 2014 and spent three years with the team.
A member of the team's 2014 free-agent class, T.J. Ward made a Pro Bowl in 2014 and spent three years with the team.

Aqib Talib had made just one Pro Bowl before he arrived in Denver in 2014 as part of the team's star-studded free-agent class. He would make the league's all-star game in each of his four seasons in Denver and earn a first-team All-Pro nod in 2016. Perhaps most impressively, Talib recorded six pick-sixes while in Denver.
Aqib Talib had made just one Pro Bowl before he arrived in Denver in 2014 as part of the team's star-studded free-agent class. He would make the league's all-star game in each of his four seasons in Denver and earn a first-team All-Pro nod in 2016. Perhaps most impressively, Talib recorded six pick-sixes while in Denver.

Neil Smith, a former Kansas City Chief, joined the Broncos in 1997 and made the Pro Bowl as the Broncos won their first world championship. He played three seasons in Denver and won a pair of Super Bowls.
Neil Smith, a former Kansas City Chief, joined the Broncos in 1997 and made the Pro Bowl as the Broncos won their first world championship. He played three seasons in Denver and won a pair of Super Bowls.

Anthony Miller, a former first-round pick by the Chargers, joined the Broncos in 1994 and spent three years with the team. He made a Pro Bowl in 1995 as he caught 59 passes for 1,079 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Anthony Miller, a former first-round pick by the Chargers, joined the Broncos in 1994 and spent three years with the team. He made a Pro Bowl in 1995 as he caught 59 passes for 1,079 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Bill Romanowski signed with the Broncos in 1996 and played with the Broncos through 2001. He made the Pro Bowl in 1996 and 1997.
Bill Romanowski signed with the Broncos in 1996 and played with the Broncos through 2001. He made the Pro Bowl in 1996 and 1997.

Mark Schlereth signed with the Broncos in 1995 and held down the team's left guard position for six seasons. He made a Pro Bowl appearance in 1998 as the team won its second consecutive Lombardi Trophy.
Mark Schlereth signed with the Broncos in 1995 and held down the team's left guard position for six seasons. He made a Pro Bowl appearance in 1998 as the team won its second consecutive Lombardi Trophy.

After being released by the Cowboys in 2014, DeMarcus Ware signed with the Broncos and spent three seasons with the team. He made two Pro Bowls and recorded 21.5 sacks in his three years in Denver.
After being released by the Cowboys in 2014, DeMarcus Ware signed with the Broncos and spent three seasons with the team. He made two Pro Bowls and recorded 21.5 sacks in his three years in Denver.

