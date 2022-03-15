Media reports: Broncos agree to terms with pass rusher Randy Gregory on five-year contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have reportedly added a top pass rusher to their defense.

According to multiple media reports, the Broncos have agreed to terms with Cowboys edge rusher Randy Gregory on a five-year deal.

Reports earlier Tuesday morning suggested Gregory was set to return to the Cowboys, but reports then emerged that connected Gregory to Denver.

Gregory, a second-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, has 16.5 career sacks but has seen his production increase in recent seasons. In 2018, he posted six sacks, two forced fumbles and 15 quarterback hits in 14 games. Last season, Gregory upped his production to three forced fumbles, six sacks and 17 quarterback hits in 12 games.

In Denver, Gregory would likely start opposite Bradley Chubb at outside linebacker in Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero's 3-4 scheme.