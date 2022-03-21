Broncos agree to terms with S J.R. Reed on one-year deal

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added to their defensive backfield.

Denver has agreed to terms with safety J.R. Reed on a one-year deal, the Broncos announced Monday.

Reed, a third-year player, has appeared in 16 career games over the last two seasons and played for both the Rams and Giants. The Georgia product signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent and played in seven games in 2020. He also spent time on Los Angeles' practice squad as a rookie.

Reed then appeared in one game with the Rams in 2021 before being waived. He signed with the Giants in late October and appeared in seven games in the latter half of the season.

Primarily a special teams player with New York and Los Angeles, Reed also played 10 percent of the Giants' defensive snaps.