Media report: Broncos agree to terms with TE Eric Tomlinson on one-year contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have reportedly added a new veteran to their tight end room.

According to 9NEWS’ Mike Klis, the Broncos have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with tight end Eric Tomlinson.

Tomlinson, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2015 out of UTEP, has six years of NFL experience. In that time, he's appeared in 68 games and started 41, posting 18 receptions for 201 yards and a touchdown. Tomlinson has also been a valuable special-teams contributor, as he's played at least 35 percent of special teams snaps for the games in which he's participated for each cumulative season.

He got his first playing experience during a three-year stint with the Jets from 2016-18 and then played for the Giants, Patriots, Raiders and Ravens over the following three seasons.