Broncos sign T Tom Compton to one-year deal

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a veteran player to their offensive line.
Denver signed tackle Tom Compton to a one-year deal, the team announced Thursday.
Compton, a sixth-round pick in 2012, has appeared in 123 games and made 44 starts across the offensive line during his career. The South Dakota product played with Washington through 2015 and then spent a season each with the Falcons, Bears, Vikings and Jets. In 2018, Compton started a career-high 14 games with the Vikings at left guard.
Compton then spent the previous two years with the 49ers, and he made 10 consecutive starts at right tackle to close the 2021 season, including the postseason.
Denver previously signed tackle Calvin Anderson to a one-year contract.