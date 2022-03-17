Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos sign T Tom Compton to one-year deal

Mar 17, 2022 at 02:19 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

transactions_tom_compton_wide_v2

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a veteran player to their offensive line.

Denver signed tackle Tom Compton to a one-year deal, the team announced Thursday.

Compton, a sixth-round pick in 2012, has appeared in 123 games and made 44 starts across the offensive line during his career. The South Dakota product played with Washington through 2015 and then spent a season each with the Falcons, Bears, Vikings and Jets. In 2018, Compton started a career-high 14 games with the Vikings at left guard.

Compton then spent the previous two years with the 49ers, and he made 10 consecutive starts at right tackle to close the 2021 season, including the postseason.

Denver previously signed tackle Calvin Anderson to a one-year contract.

Related Content

news

Broncos sign OL Billy Turner to one-year contract

Turner, who spent nearly three seasons with the Broncos from 2016-2018, started every game in which he played for the Packers over the last three years.
news

Broncos sign CB K'Waun Williams to two-year deal

In his five seasons in San Francisco, Williams recorded four interceptions, 17 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles, five sacks, 19 tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits.
news

Broncos agree to terms with S J.R. Reed on one-year deal

news

Broncos agree to terms with LB Alex Singleton on one-year deal

news

Broncos agree to terms with QB Josh Johnson on one-year deal

The Broncos have added depth to their quarterback room behind Russell Wilson.
news

Broncos agree to terms with OLB Randy Gregory

In 2021, Gregory recorded six sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles, four tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits in just 12 games.
news

Broncos sign DL DeShawn Williams to one-year deal

news

Broncos extend right of first refusal tender to OLB Malik Reed

The Broncos have made another move to bolster their pass rush.
news

Broncos trade for nine-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson

GM George Paton and the Broncos have acquired a Super Bowl-winning quarterback.
news

Broncos agree to terms with ILB Josey Jewell on two-year deal

The Outlaw is staying in Denver.
news

Broncos sign G Ben Braden

Advertising