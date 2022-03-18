Denver Broncos | News

Broncos sign DL DeShawn Williams to one-year deal

Mar 18, 2022 at 08:52 AM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have kept one of their veteran defensive linemen in Denver.

Defensive lineman DeShawn Williams signed a one-year contract on Friday to remain with the Broncos, the team announced.

Williams, whose career in the NFL has been one of perseverance, has started 19 games for the Broncos over the last two seasons and appeared in 29 total games. During the last two years, Williams has recorded three sacks, 78 tackles, five tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits, five passes defensed and an interception.

The Clemson product has now solidified a career after being cut by four different teams and spending extended time on practice squads across the league. Since 2020, though, he has found a permanent spot on the Broncos' active roster.

Williams joins Dre'Mont Jones, Mike Purcell, D.J. Jones, McTelvin Agim, Marquiss Spencer and Jonathan Harris in the team's defensive line room. Williams and D.J. Jones were high school teammates in South Carolina and now reunite in Denver.

