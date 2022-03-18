Broncos sign DL DeShawn Williams to one-year deal

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have kept one of their veteran defensive linemen in Denver.

Defensive lineman DeShawn Williams signed a one-year contract on Friday to remain with the Broncos, the team announced.

Williams, whose career in the NFL has been one of perseverance, has started 19 games for the Broncos over the last two seasons and appeared in 29 total games. During the last two years, Williams has recorded three sacks, 78 tackles, five tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits, five passes defensed and an interception.

The Clemson product has now solidified a career after being cut by four different teams and spending extended time on practice squads across the league. Since 2020, though, he has found a permanent spot on the Broncos' active roster.