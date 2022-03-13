Broncos extend ERFA tenders to ILB Jonas Griffith, QB Brett Rypien and S P.J. Locke

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have extended exclusive rights free agent tenders to inside linebacker Jonas Griffith, quarterback Brett Rypien and safety P.J. Locke, the team announced Sunday.

Denver acquired Griffith and a seventh-round pick in August for a pair of late-round picks, and he appeared in 13 games with the Broncos. Griffith started four contests and recorded 46 tackles, four tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and a fumble recovery.

Rypien appeared in one game for the Broncos in 2021 as he spent the year as a reserve quarterback after joining the active roster in September. The Boise State product has started one game during his tenure with Denver, as he led the Broncos to a win over the Jets in 2020.

Locke has appeared in 31 games for the Broncos over the last two seasons, largely as a special teams contributor. He has played more than 80 percent of Denver's special teams snaps during that stint.