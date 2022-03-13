Broncos extend ERFA tenders to ILB Jonas Griffith, QB Brett Rypien and S P.J. Locke

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have extended exclusive rights free agent tenders to inside linebacker Jonas Griffith, quarterback Brett Rypien and safety P.J. Locke, the team announced Sunday.
Denver acquired Griffith and a seventh-round pick in August for a pair of late-round picks, and he appeared in 13 games with the Broncos. Griffith started four contests and recorded 46 tackles, four tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and a fumble recovery.
Rypien appeared in one game for the Broncos in 2021 as he spent the year as a reserve quarterback after joining the active roster in September. The Boise State product has started one game during his tenure with Denver, as he led the Broncos to a win over the Jets in 2020.
Locke has appeared in 31 games for the Broncos over the last two seasons, largely as a special teams contributor. He has played more than 80 percent of Denver's special teams snaps during that stint.
Exclusive rights free agents have fewer than three accrued seasons and are not permitted to negotiate with other teams.