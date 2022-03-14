Broncos sign FB/TE Andrew Beck to one-year contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have retained one of their most versatile offensive players, as fullback/tight end Andrew Beck signed a one-year contract on Monday to remain in Denver.

Beck, a fourth-year player, has appeared in 38 games and started six contests for the Broncos since the start of 2019.

Primarily a special teams contributor over the last two seasons, Beck also had a significant offensive role in 2019 when the Broncos ran a system similar to the one Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett is expected to implement in 2022.

In 2019, Beck played 23 percent of Denver's offensive snaps and caught nine passes for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Beck has also made an impact off the field in Denver, as he was named the national Salute to Service award winner earlier this year.