Broncos trade for nine-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have found their answer at the quarterback position.

Denver has officially traded for nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson in a deal with a Seattle Seahawks, the team announced Wednesday.

The Broncos received the Super Bowl-winning quarterback and a fourth-round pick in exchange for tight end Noah Fant, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive end Shelby Harris, 2022 and 2023 first-round picks, 2022 and 2023 second-round picks and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

Wilson has recorded more wins in his first 10 seasons, including the postseason, than any quarterback in NFL history.

During his 10 years in Seattle, he led the Seahawks to eight seasons with double-digit wins, eight playoff appearances, two Super Bowl berths and a Super Bowl XLVIII win over the Broncos. Wilson has just one losing season in his career, which came in 2021 as he battled a finger injury.

The 2012 third-round pick has thrown for at least 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns in every season as a pro, and he has posted four years with 4,000 yards and five seasons with at least 30 passing touchdowns. In his career, he has completed 65 percent of his passes as he's thrown for 292 touchdowns and 87 interceptions. In 2022, Wilson is likely to become just the 14th quarterback in NFL history with at least 300 career touchdown passes.

Wilson has also averaged 5.5 yards per carry as he has totaled 4,689 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground. He is the only quarterback in league history to throw for more than 35,000 yards while rushing for at least 4,500 yards.

Since he entered the league, Wilson ranks second in touchdown passes, fourth in completions, passing yards and passer rating and ninth in completion percentage among active quarterbacks.

The NC State and Wisconsin alum has made 16 postseason starts during his career, throwing for 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 61 percent of his passes and recording a 95.3 quarterback rating.