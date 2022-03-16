Denver Broncos | News

Broncos trade for nine-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson

Mar 16, 2022 at 02:00 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have found their answer at the quarterback position.

Denver has officially traded for nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson in a deal with a Seattle Seahawks, the team announced Wednesday.

The Broncos received the Super Bowl-winning quarterback and a fourth-round pick in exchange for tight end Noah Fant, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive end Shelby Harris, 2022 and 2023 first-round picks, 2022 and 2023 second-round picks and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

Wilson has recorded more wins in his first 10 seasons, including the postseason, than any quarterback in NFL history.

During his 10 years in Seattle, he led the Seahawks to eight seasons with double-digit wins, eight playoff appearances, two Super Bowl berths and a Super Bowl XLVIII win over the Broncos. Wilson has just one losing season in his career, which came in 2021 as he battled a finger injury.

The 2012 third-round pick has thrown for at least 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns in every season as a pro, and he has posted four years with 4,000 yards and five seasons with at least 30 passing touchdowns. In his career, he has completed 65 percent of his passes as he's thrown for 292 touchdowns and 87 interceptions. In 2022, Wilson is likely to become just the 14th quarterback in NFL history with at least 300 career touchdown passes.

Wilson has also averaged 5.5 yards per carry as he has totaled 4,689 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground. He is the only quarterback in league history to throw for more than 35,000 yards while rushing for at least 4,500 yards.

Since he entered the league, Wilson ranks second in touchdown passes, fourth in completions, passing yards and passer rating and ninth in completion percentage among active quarterbacks.

The NC State and Wisconsin alum has made 16 postseason starts during his career, throwing for 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 61 percent of his passes and recording a 95.3 quarterback rating.

Despite battling a finger injury for the second half of the 2021 season, Wilson still threw for 3,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and just six interceptions in 14 games. For the eighth time in his career, he posted a season with at least 3,000 passing yards and 25 touchdowns. He also has four seasons with at least 30 touchdowns and a 100.0 passer rating.

An 11-time NFC Offensive Player of the Week, Wilson was voted a second-team All-Pro in 2019 as he threw for 4,210 yards and 31 touchdowns. A year later, he tossed a career-high 40 touchdowns.

Wilson has also made his mark in the community, as he was named the national NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award winner following the 2020 season. He was also named the 2022 Bart Starr Award winner as the NFL player who "best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field and in the community," according to the Associated Press.

In Denver, Wilson will be tasked with helping the Broncos end a six-year playoff drought. He will be the sixth different quarterback to start a season for the Broncos in the last six years.

In his first season with the Broncos, Wilson is expected to make a homecoming trip. Denver is slated to travel to Seattle for a regular-season matchup.

As Paton looks to continue to build the team around Wilson, he still has plenty of draft capital in 2022. The Broncos, after agreeing to trade the ninth-overall and 40th-overall picks this year to Seattle, still have their own third-round pick (75th overall) and second- and third-round picks from the Los Angeles Rams (64th overall, 96th overall).

Through the Years: A photo for each of Russell Wilson's wins in the NFL

After the Broncos agreed to terms on a trade for quarterback Russell Wilson, take a look back at his 113 total wins in his first 10 seasons, which was an NFL record.

