Broncos agree to terms with LB Alex Singleton on one-year deal

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have continued to add to their front-seven, as they agreed to terms with linebacker Alex Singleton on a one-year contract.
Singleton, a 6-foot-2, 240-pound player, led the Eagles in tackles in each of the last two seasons as he appeared in 32 games and started 19 contests. Singleton also has nine tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, two interceptions, two pick-sixes and a forced fumble over the last two seasons. He also played at least half of the Eagles' special teams snaps in each of the last three seasons.
The Broncos' newest linebacker is one of just 11 undrafted linebackers in league history to return multiple interceptions for touchdowns.
Singleton began his professional career in the Canadian Football League by playing three seasons with the Calgary Stampeders.
Denver previously re-signed Josey Jewell and extended an exclusive rights free agent tender to Jonas Griffith.