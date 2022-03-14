Broncos sign T Calvin Anderson to one-year deal

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the official start of free agency nears, the Broncos have retained one of their top offensive tackles.
Denver signed tackle Calvin Anderson to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday.
Anderson, who has appeared in 27 games for the Broncos over the past two seasons, was set to become a restricted free agent. Instead, he will return to Denver.
The University of Texas alum has started five games for the Broncos during his tenure, including wins over the Cowboys and Chargers in 2021.
General Manager George Paton has mentioned Anderson as an option at right tackle, though the team could still add competition at the position.