Media report: Broncos agree to terms with DT D.J. Jones on three-year contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have reportedly agreed to add a strong presence to the interior of their defensive line.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Broncos have agreed to terms with defensive tackle D.J. Jones on a three-year contract.

The NFL's legal-tampering period began Monday at 10 a.m. MT, and signings can become official when the new league year begins on Wednesday at 2 p.m. MT.

Jones has started 42 games over the last three seasons, recording seven sacks, 99 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits and three forced fumbles during that stint. His career-best season came in 2021, when he recorded 56 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, two sacks and two forced fumbles.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jones had the second-most tackles for loss or no gain among interior defenders in 2021. His 14 stops were second only to Aaron Donald's 17.