Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos sign CB K'Waun Williams to two-year deal

Mar 23, 2022 at 04:36 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

transactions_kwuan_williams_wide_signed

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a seasoned starter to their defensive backfield.

Denver signed cornerback K'Waun Williams to a two-year deal, the team announced Wednesday.

The Pittsburgh product has appeared in 91 games and started 46 contests since entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Browns in 2014. After a pair of seasons with the Browns, Williams signed with the 49ers in 2017 and has started 36 games over the last five seasons.

In his five seasons in San Francisco, Williams recorded four interceptions, 17 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles, five sacks, 19 tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits. He also has 301 career tackles since entering the league.

Williams started eight games and appeared in 14 contests last year as he recorded a pick, four passes defensed, one forced fumble, one sack, 52 tackles, five tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.

A slot cornerback, Williams should pair with Pat Surtain II and Ronald Darby at cornerback in the Broncos' secondary. Entering 2021, Pro Football Focus ranked him the eighth best slot cornerback in the league.

Williams missed several games due to injury in 2020, but he has played at least 14 games in four of the last five seasons. He also appeared in 13 games in each of his two seasons with Cleveland to begin his career.

General Manager George Paton said Friday that signing a cornerback remained a priority for the team, and he said the Broncos needed to add "a corner or two."

Related Content

news

Broncos sign OL Billy Turner to one-year contract

Turner, who spent nearly three seasons with the Broncos from 2016-2018, started every game in which he played for the Packers over the last three years.
news

Broncos agree to terms with S J.R. Reed on one-year deal

news

Broncos agree to terms with LB Alex Singleton on one-year deal

news

Broncos agree to terms with QB Josh Johnson on one-year deal

The Broncos have added depth to their quarterback room behind Russell Wilson.
news

Broncos agree to terms with OLB Randy Gregory

In 2021, Gregory recorded six sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles, four tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits in just 12 games.
news

Broncos sign DL DeShawn Williams to one-year deal

news

Broncos sign T Tom Compton to one-year deal

news

Broncos extend right of first refusal tender to OLB Malik Reed

The Broncos have made another move to bolster their pass rush.
news

Broncos trade for nine-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson

GM George Paton and the Broncos have acquired a Super Bowl-winning quarterback.
news

Broncos agree to terms with ILB Josey Jewell on two-year deal

The Outlaw is staying in Denver.
news

Broncos sign G Ben Braden

Advertising