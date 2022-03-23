Broncos sign CB K'Waun Williams to two-year deal

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a seasoned starter to their defensive backfield.

Denver signed cornerback K'Waun Williams to a two-year deal, the team announced Wednesday.

The Pittsburgh product has appeared in 91 games and started 46 contests since entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Browns in 2014. After a pair of seasons with the Browns, Williams signed with the 49ers in 2017 and has started 36 games over the last five seasons.

In his five seasons in San Francisco, Williams recorded four interceptions, 17 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles, five sacks, 19 tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits. He also has 301 career tackles since entering the league.

Williams started eight games and appeared in 14 contests last year as he recorded a pick, four passes defensed, one forced fumble, one sack, 52 tackles, five tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.

A slot cornerback, Williams should pair with Pat Surtain II and Ronald Darby at cornerback in the Broncos' secondary. Entering 2021, Pro Football Focus ranked him the eighth best slot cornerback in the league.

Williams missed several games due to injury in 2020, but he has played at least 14 games in four of the last five seasons. He also appeared in 13 games in each of his two seasons with Cleveland to begin his career.