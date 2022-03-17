Denver Broncos | News

Broncos extend right of first refusal tender to OLB Malik Reed

Mar 17, 2022 at 08:15 AM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have made another move to bolster their pass rush.

Denver extended a right of first refusal tender to outside linebacker Malik Reed on Wednesday, the team announced.

Reed, a restricted free agent, has recorded 13 sacks and three forced fumbles over the last two seasons as he's started 26 games and appeared in 30 contests for the Broncos. During that stretch, he has posted the most sacks of any player on the team.

The Nevada product joined the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and started eight games as a rookie, recording two sacks.

Other NFL teams may still extend an offer sheet to Reed, but the Broncos will receive a chance to match the proposed deal. Restricted free agents must sign offer sheets by April 22, and teams have the right to exercise their right of first refusal until April 27.

