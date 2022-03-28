Broncos sign OL Billy Turner to one-year contract

"Billy, his ability to play as many positions as he played for us is unbelievable," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Sunday. "People don't understand, going from right tackle to left tackle to right guard, that's unbelievable. For him just to be able to do that and never complain, never say anything but just understand the system and understand how he can play at a high level at all three positions, it was amazing. To be able to have that from a standpoint as a coach was huge because you can put the best five out there with a guy like that. From his run blocking to his back-side cutoffs to his pass protection, he worked so hard. He's a football guy. It's all about ball, and I'm so excited to have him on the team."