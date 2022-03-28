Broncos sign OL Billy Turner to one-year contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos continue to add along their offensive line.
Denver signed offensive lineman Billy Turner to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday.
"Billy, his ability to play as many positions as he played for us is unbelievable," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Sunday. "People don't understand, going from right tackle to left tackle to right guard, that's unbelievable. For him just to be able to do that and never complain, never say anything but just understand the system and understand how he can play at a high level at all three positions, it was amazing. To be able to have that from a standpoint as a coach was huge because you can put the best five out there with a guy like that. From his run blocking to his back-side cutoffs to his pass protection, he worked so hard. He's a football guy. It's all about ball, and I'm so excited to have him on the team."
Turner, who spent nearly three seasons with the Broncos from 2016-2018, started every game in which he played for the Packers over the last three years.
In Green Bay, Turner started all 16 games at left guard in 2019, 14 games at right tackle in 2020 and another 13 games in 2021.
The 30-year-old player was originally drafted by the Dolphins in 2014 and spent more than two seasons with the team before he was waived in 2016. The Broncos later claimed Turner off waivers from Baltimore that season, and he started 11 games during his final season in Denver in 2018.
According to Pro Football Focus, Turner allowed just three sacks in 810 offensive snaps in 2021.
Denver previously signed Calvin Anderson and Tom Compton to one-year deals.