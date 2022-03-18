Denver Broncos | News

Broncos agree to terms with QB Josh Johnson on one-year deal

Mar 18, 2022 at 05:33 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added depth to their quarterback room behind Russell Wilson.

Denver has agreed to terms with quarterback Josh Johnson on a one-year deal, the team announced Friday.

Johnson, a fifth-round pick in 2008, has appeared in 37 games in his NFL career and served as a reserve quarterback for a slew of teams.

Johnson has seen regular-season action with the Buccaneers, Browns, Bengals, Commanders, Jets and Ravens and has also spent time with the 49ers, Lions, Raiders, Texans, Giants, Bills and Colts.

He spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons away from the NFL as he competed in the Alliance of American Football and XFL, but he returned to the NFL in 2021 and appeared in four games, completing more than 67 percent of his 85 pass attempts.

The 6-foot-3, 219-pound player joins Wilson and Brett Rypien in Denver. The Broncos extended an exclusive rights free agent tender to Rypien in recent days.

Advertising