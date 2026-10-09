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Injury Report: CBs Pat Surtain II, Riley Moss ruled out for Broncos' Week 5 game vs. Chargers

Oct 09, 2026 at 03:03 PM
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Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will be without a pair of starting cornerbacks against the Chargers.

Denver ruled out Pat Surtain II (ankle) and Riley Moss (ribs) for a Week 5 game in Los Angeles after the two players suffered injuries in Week 4.

While the Broncos will be without the pair of players, all other players on their 53-man roster will be available for Sunday's game.

Outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman (hamstring) was a full participant for the second consecutive day and was not assigned a game status. The absence of a game status indicates a player will be available to play. Tillman did not play in Week 4 against the 49ers.

The following players were also full participants on Friday and not assigned game statuses: defensive lineman Zach Allen (not injury related – rest), running back Tyler Badie (foot), defensive tackle D.J. Jones (not injury related – rest) and tight end Adam Trautman (shoulder).

Wide receiver Pat Bryant (ankle), who was on the team's practice report earlier in the week, was placed on injured reserve on Friday.

The Broncos are slated to visit the Chargers on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. MT on CBS.

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