Injury Report: CBs Pat Surtain II, Riley Moss ruled out for Broncos' Week 5 game vs. Chargers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will be without a pair of starting cornerbacks against the Chargers.

Denver ruled out Pat Surtain II (ankle) and Riley Moss (ribs) for a Week 5 game in Los Angeles after the two players suffered injuries in Week 4.

While the Broncos will be without the pair of players, all other players on their 53-man roster will be available for Sunday's game.

Outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman (hamstring) was a full participant for the second consecutive day and was not assigned a game status. The absence of a game status indicates a player will be available to play. Tillman did not play in Week 4 against the 49ers.

The following players were also full participants on Friday and not assigned game statuses: defensive lineman Zach Allen (not injury related – rest), running back Tyler Badie (foot), defensive tackle D.J. Jones (not injury related – rest) and tight end Adam Trautman (shoulder).

Wide receiver Pat Bryant (ankle), who was on the team's practice report earlier in the week, was placed on injured reserve on Friday.