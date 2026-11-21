ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have made a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 11 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Denver promoted safety Taylor Rapp from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Saturday.

The Broncos also elevated running back Cody Schrader and offensive lineman Gavin Ortega from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Rapp has appeared in the last four games for the Broncos, playing 72.1 percent of Denver's defensive snaps. The veteran safety, who was a second-round pick in 2019, has recorded 18 tackles for the Broncos across his four appearances.

Schrader was elevated for the third consecutive game, which means he would need to be promoted to the active roster to play in additional games after Week 11. The running back has returned three kicks for the Broncos, averaging 22.7 yards per return across his two appearances.

Ortega, a rookie offensive lineman, has yet to appear in a regular-season game. The undrafted free agent, who earned a spot on the Broncos' practice squad after signing with the team following the draft, was elevated for the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Chiefs but was inactive.