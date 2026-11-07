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Broncos activate WR Pat Bryant from IR, make series of roster moves ahead of Week 9 game vs. Panthers

Nov 07, 2026 at 02:17 PM
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Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Broncos have regained a playmaker on offense.

Denver activated wide receiver Pat Bryant from injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.

The Broncos placed defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Denver also promoted cornerback Sean Fresch Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster and elevated safety Taylor Rapp and running back Cody Schrader from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

A second-year player, Bryant recorded nine catches for 133 yards and a touchdown in four games to begin the season. He suffered his injury in the Broncos' Week 4 game against the San Francisco 49ers, and he returned to practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 9.

Uwazurike has started seven of the first eight games for the Broncos, recording 17 tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss and five quarterback hits while playing 52 percent of Denver's defensive snaps. Players who are placed on injured reserve are required to miss at least four games.

Fresch, who signed with the Broncos in the offseason after a stint in the United Football League, has appeared in three games for the Broncos this season. Playing 48 percent of the special teams snaps in those games, Fresch has returned four kickoffs for 91 yards and also made three tackles. He has previously been elevated on three occasions, which meant he needed to be promoted to the roster to appear in additional games.

Rapp, who was released from the active roster on Friday, rejoined the Broncos' practice squad on Saturday. He was elevated for the third time, which means he would need to be promoted back to the active roster to play in additional games after Week 9. He has appeared in the last three games for the Broncos, recording 14 tackles while playing 73 percent of the team's defensive snaps.

Schrader was elevated for the second consecutive week, and he made his regular-season Broncos debut in Week 8 against the Chiefs. The running back returned a pair of kickoffs and averaged 25.0 yards per return in Week 8.

The Broncos will face the Panthers on Sunday at 11 a.m. MT on CBS.

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