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Broncos Ring of Fame coaches Mike Shanahan, Dan Reeves advance in selection process for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2027

Nov 05, 2026 at 10:02 AM
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Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A pair of Broncos greats remain under consideration for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Broncos Ring of Fame head coaches Mike Shanahan and Dan Reeves were among the five former head coaches to advance in the process for possible election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2027, the Hall announced Thursday.

Bill Belichick, Tom Coughlin and Mike Holmgren are the other nominees who advanced to the next stage of the process.

Shanahan and Reeves were chosen from a list of 14 nominees by members of the Coach Subcommittee. On Nov. 17, the subcommittee will discuss the five remaining nominees and select one candidate to present to the Selection Committee for possible election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Selection Committee will elect the upcoming class from 15 total finalists — including a Coach, Contributor and 13 Modern-Era players — in early 2027.

The Class of 2027, which will be announced at NFL Honors in February, will feature between three and seven new members.

Shanahan and Reeves were also selected as semifinalists in each of the last three years, though the selection process has undergone changes ahead of the selection of the Class of 2027.

The winningest coach in franchise history, Shanahan is one of just seven head coaches in NFL history to win back-to-back titles, as he guided the Broncos to wins in Super Bowl XXXII and Super Bowl XXXIII. Including his time as a Broncos assistant, Shanahan is one of just six head coaches to earn at least 200 wins and multiple titles with a single franchise. Shanahan's impact on today's game is also felt, as his offensive system and coaching tree are far-reaching across the league.

Reeves, meanwhile, won more than 60 percent of his games with Denver during his 12 seasons with the Broncos. He led the Broncos to three Super Bowl appearances and five division titles, and his candidacy extends beyond Denver. Reeves participated in nine Super Bowls as a player or coach, and he was a two-time AP Coach of the Year.

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