Next-Day Notebook: Broncos' defensive depth on display again in win vs. Chiefs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — With the game in the balance, JL Skinner burst through the line of scrimmage to make a game-saving play.

As the clock ran down in the Broncos' 28-24 win over the Chiefs, Kansas City aimed to play spoiler. And after marching the ball to the 1-yard line in a two-minute drive, the Chiefs handed the ball to a proven playmaker in Kenneth Walker.

On his 21st and final carry, the Super Bowl LX MVP took the ball and plunged forward toward the goal line. Skinner, though, charged through a hole and stopped Walker for no gain.

It was perhaps the Chiefs' last, best chance at scoring the game-winning touchdown — and Skinner erased the opportunity.

Perhaps even more impressive than the play? That Skinner made it after playing just two defensive snaps over the first seven weeks of the season. Primarily a special teams contributor, Skinner was pressed into nine defensive snaps on Sunday as he helped replace an injured Brandon Jones.

The fourth-year safety was just the latest in a series of Broncos defensive backs who have been called upon to serve larger roles as their teammates have battled injury.

Jahdae Barron, Kris Abrams-Draine, Devon Key and Taylor Rapp have all played significant snaps at times this season for Denver's defense, as starters in Jones, Pat Surtain II, Riley Moss and Talanoa Hufanga have missed time.

"They've been significant for us," Head Coach Sean Payton said Monday. "A lot of these young guys we've drafted that are getting more and more playing time. It's a little bit of our league, and you just hope you're in a position with depth at those spots."

On Sunday against the Chiefs, the Broncos' depth helped secure a win.

'WE'RE GOING TO NEED HIS PLAYS'

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle reached the end zone twice in Denver's win on Sunday.

He first caught a fourth-down pass from Bo Nix for the Broncos' first touchdown late in the second quarter, and he later hauled in a two-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter that cut Kansas City's lead to three points.

Waddle also caught a 35-yard strike from Nix in the second quarter, which marked his longest reception since Week 2.

The receiver's contributions were significant in the win, and Payton said Monday that the Broncos will continue to look to expand Waddle's role on offense.

"Absolutely, let's keep going," Payton said. "It's something that's going to be important for us. He's dynamic, he's quick. … It was a little bit more challenging last week because Wednesday he didn't go and there's that uncertainty. We're going to need his plays down the stretch."

CONTINUING TO WORK

The Broncos recorded a pair of rushes that went for at least 10 yards on Sunday, including a Jonah Coleman carry that kick-started Denver's first touchdown drive of the fourth quarter.

And while Denver is still looking for greater production in the run game, Payton said he believes the team will find improvement.

"I think we're continuing to work at it," Payton said. "There were some glimpses yesterday. There were also some looks yesterday that we felt could have been blocked better. We'll continue to work on that, and that's something that we definitely feel like there'll be improvement with."

THE WEEK AHEAD

The Broncos have just one more game before their Week 10 bye, as they'll travel east to face the Panthers (3-4).

Asked Monday how to keep players focused ahead of the game, Payton said it "starts way back when you're putting your team together with the right type of guys and the right type of focus."

With a win, the Broncos would post a winning streak of at least five games for the third time in the last four years.