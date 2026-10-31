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Broncos promote S Taylor Rapp to active roster, place RB RJ Harvey on injured reserve

Oct 31, 2026 at 03:01 PM
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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver has made a series of roster moves ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup vs. the Chiefs.

Denver promoted safety Taylor Rapp from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Saturday.

The Broncos placed running back RJ Harvey on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Denver also elevated running back Cody Schrader and offensive lineman Gavin Ortega from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Rapp, a veteran safety, has appeared in the Broncos' last two games and played nearly 70 percent of the defensive snaps. The 2019 second-round pick has recorded eight tackles in the two games with Denver. The Broncos have been without safety Talanoa Hufanga in each of the last two weeks and also ruled him out for Week 8.

Harvey was added to the Broncos' injury report on Thursday with a knee injury and was ruled out on Friday for Week 8. Harvey has averaged 6.2 yards per touch in 2026, posting 304 scrimmage yards and a pair of touchdowns. Harvey is required to miss the Broncos' next four games and would be eligible to return as early as Week 13 against the Dolphins.

Schrader, who appeared in a pair of games for the Los Angeles Rams from 2024-25, could make his regular-season Denver debut. The Missouri product recorded 24 carries for 74 yards and nine catches for 101 yards and a touchdown for the Broncos during the 2026 preseason.

Ortega, a rookie offensive lineman, has yet to appear in a regular-season game. An undrafted free agent, Ortega earned a spot on the Broncos' practice squad after signing with the team following the draft.

The Broncos are slated to host the Chiefs on Sunday at 2:25 p.m. MT on CBS.

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