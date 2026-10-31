Broncos to wear Sunset Orange jerseys, Summit White pants vs. Chiefs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will be back in their Sunset Orange jerseys for a Week 8 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Denver will pair the jerseys with Summit White pants and Midnight Navy socks. The team will wear its navy metallic satin helmets with the uniform combination.

The Broncos will wear the Sunset Orange jerseys for just the second time this season, as they earned a Week 2 win over the Jaguars in their other ​appearance in the jerseys. Denver is 10-3 in its orange jerseys in regular-season games since the start of 2024.

The Broncos are 2-1 in this week's uniform combination since the debut of the Mile High Collection ahead of the 2024 season. Denver wore the uniform combination in wins over the Colts in 2024 and the Packers in 2025.