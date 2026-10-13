Broncos to wear throwback uniforms for Week 6 'Thursday Night Football' matchup vs. Seahawks

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The throwbacks are back.

The Broncos are poised to wear their throwback jerseys inspired by the team's Orange Crush era on "Thursday Night Football" against Seattle.

The prime-time matchup will mark the first time in the 2026 season that Denver has worn its throwback threads. Since introducing the Mile High Collection at the start of the 2024 season, the Broncos are 5-0 in their throwback uniforms.

The orange jerseys feature oversized white numbers with Legacy Blue trim, and the pants sport an orange-and-Legacy-Blue stripe along the side. The Broncos' iconic throwback helmet features the Denver "D" logo on a Legacy Blue shell with an orange stripe and white facemask. The Broncos will also wear orange-and-blue striped socks inspired by the era.

The "Thursday Night Football" matchup is a callback to old AFC West battles, as the teams competed in the same division for more than 20 years. In Thursday's game, Seattle will wear its own royal blue throwbacks.

The Broncos will also wear their throwback uniforms in Week 18 against the Chargers.