LIVE in-game blog: Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers
Nov 27, 2026 at 12:35 PM
Safety Taylor Rapp, who was previously ruled out, is among the Broncos' six inactive players for Friday's game.
How to watch, listen and live stream the Broncos' Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Starting safety Brandon Jones appears poised to make his return to game action.
"To play in prime time, to play in key games where you're the only person playing at that moment, that's a special thing," quarterback Bo Nix said Tuesday.
Coleman was also named AFC Offensive Player of the Week and FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week for his effort vs. the Raiders.
Jonah Coleman has added a second league-wide recognition.
Both safety Taylor Rapp (quadricep) and defensive end Sai'vion Jones (hamstring) were ruled out for the game, as the team announced that the two players will not travel with the team to Pittsburgh.
Denver has added to its defensive line ahead of Week 12.
After a standout performance against the Raiders, rookie running back Jonah Coleman has earned a league-wide accolade.
"I'm excited for the atmosphere, excited to experience it and be in the moment and go out here and play a really good competitive football team," Nix said on Tuesday of traveling to Pittsburgh.