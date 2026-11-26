ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Jonah Coleman has added a second league-wide recognition following his performance against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Coleman was named a FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week following his three-touchdown performance in Week 11, the NFL announced.

Earlier Wednesday, Coleman was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

In the win, Coleman rushed for 111 yards — and totaled 129 scrimmage yards — while averaging 4.6 yards per touch. Coleman was the first Broncos player in more than 20 years to record three touchdowns and 100 rushing yards in a single game.