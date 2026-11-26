ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Jonah Coleman has added a second league-wide recognition following his performance against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Coleman was named a FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week following his three-touchdown performance in Week 11, the NFL announced.
Earlier Wednesday, Coleman was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.
In the win, Coleman rushed for 111 yards — and totaled 129 scrimmage yards — while averaging 4.6 yards per touch. Coleman was the first Broncos player in more than 20 years to record three touchdowns and 100 rushing yards in a single game.
Coleman is the first Broncos player to win the honor since quarterback Bo Nix in Week 15 of 2025. He is also the first Broncos running back since Phillip Lindsay in 2018 to earn the nod.