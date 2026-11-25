ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Five Broncos remained full practice participants ahead of Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Running back Tyler Badie (thumb), wide receiver Pat Bryant (ankle), safety Brandon Jones (hamstring), tight end Caleb Lohner (foot) and safety JL Skinner (shoulder) were all full participants for the second consecutive day.
Both Badie and Lohner remain on Reserve/Injured - Designated for Return and would need to be activated to play against the Steelers on Friday.
Both safety Taylor Rapp (quadricep) and defensive end Sai'vion Jones (hamstring) were ruled out for the game, as the team announced that the two players will not travel with the team to Pittsburgh. Rapp remained a limited participant, while Jones did not practice for the second consecutive day.
The Broncos will release their final report and game statuses on Thursday for their Week 12 matchup against the Steelers.