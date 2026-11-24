ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A Broncos' running back has taken a step toward a return to game action.

The Broncos designated running back Tyler Badie for return from injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

Badie participated in Tuesday's ​walkthrough and is eligible to be activated to the Broncos' 53-man roster at any point in the next 21 days. If activated, Badie is eligible to play as soon as Denver's Week 12 game against the Steelers.

Badie — who was placed on injured reserve ahead of the Broncos' Week 7 game against the Cardinals — suffered an injury in Denver's Week 6 win over the Seattle Seahawks. In five appearances this season, Badie has recorded 89 scrimmage yards and averaged 7.4 yards per touch. The running back has also returned four kicks for 105 yards, averaging 26.3 yards per return. Badie played 16 percent of the offensive snaps and 43 percent of the special teams snaps in the games in which he appeared.