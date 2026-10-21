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Broncos designate RB Jonah Coleman for return from IR

Oct 21, 2026 at 04:22 PM
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Susanna Weir

Digital Content Coordinator

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver's rookie running back has taken a step toward a return to game action.

The Broncos designated running back Jonah Coleman for return from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.

Coleman participated in practice on Wednesday and is eligible to be activated to the Broncos' 53-man roster at any point in the next 21 days. If activated, he is eligible to play as soon as Denver's Week 7 game against the Cardinals.

Coleman — who was placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 3 — suffered an ankle injury in the Broncos' Week 2 win over the Jaguars, a game in which he led the team in rushing yards and posted the first touchdown of his NFL career. The 2026 fourth-round draft pick played 40.3 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps during the game, and he picked up 33 yards during Denver's final offensive drive to help secure the team's first win of the 2026 season. Coleman also appeared in the Broncos' Week 1 matchup against the Chiefs.

The Broncos have designated three of a possible eight players for return this season, as tackle Frank Crum and tight end Caleb Lohner were designated for return when the team set its initial 53-man roster. The practice windows for Crum and Lohner have not yet been opened.

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