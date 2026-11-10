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Broncos agree to terms on trade with Chargers for LB Daiyan Henley

Nov 10, 2026 at 03:05 PM
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Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

HENLEY_WIDE

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have made a move to add a defensive playmaker ahead of the 2026 NFL trade deadline.

Denver has agreed to terms on a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers for linebacker Daiyan Henley in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick and 2028 fifth-round pick, the Broncos announced Tuesday. The deal is pending Henley passing a physical.

In corresponding moves, the Broncos waived defensive back Sean Fresch Jr. and released defensive back Ugo Amadi from practice squad.

A 2023 third-round pick, Henley has started all 41 games in which he's appeared over the last three seasons and has recorded four interceptions, 15 passes defensed, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, five sacks, 317 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits in his career. Since the start of 2024, the Chargers' 2025 regular-season finale in Denver — in which Los Angeles did not play many of its starters — is the lone game in which Henley did not appear.

A two-time team captain, Henley led the Chargers with 51 tackles across the team's first eight games. He has posted at least 100 tackles in each of the last two seasons, including a career-high 147 tackles in 2024.

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