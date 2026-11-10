Broncos agree to terms on trade with Chargers for LB Daiyan Henley

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have made a move to add a defensive playmaker ahead of the 2026 NFL trade deadline.

Denver has agreed to terms on a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers for linebacker Daiyan Henley in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick and 2028 fifth-round pick, the Broncos announced Tuesday. The deal is pending Henley passing a physical.

In corresponding moves, the Broncos waived defensive back Sean Fresch Jr. and released defensive back Ugo Amadi from practice squad.

A 2023 third-round pick, Henley has started all 41 games in which he's appeared over the last three seasons and has recorded four interceptions, 15 passes defensed, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, five sacks, 317 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits in his career. Since the start of 2024, the Chargers' 2025 regular-season finale in Denver — in which Los Angeles did not play many of its starters — is the lone game in which Henley did not appear.