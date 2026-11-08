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Broncos announce inactives for Week 9 game vs. Panthers

Nov 08, 2026 at 09:32 AM
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Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Broncos will be without starting safety Talanoa Hufanga for Sunday's Week 9 matchup vs. the Panthers.

Hufanga, who was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday ahead of Week 9, was listed as questionable for the game. Hufanga last played in the Broncos' Week 5 win over the Chargers.

Outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman and wide receiver Pat Bryant are both active after also being listed as questionable. Bryant was activated from injured reserve on Saturday.

The Broncos previously ruled out safety Brandon Jones and cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine for Sunday's matchup.

Rookie defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim is active for the first time in his career, as the Broncos placed defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike on injured reserve on Saturday.

Sam Ehlinger — who will serve as the team's emergency third quarterback — joins wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey, tight end Dallen Bentley and offensive lineman Kage Casey as the Broncos' other inactive players.

The Broncos will face the Panthers at 11 a.m. MT on CBS.

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