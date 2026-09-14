Broncos announce inactives for Week 1 game vs. Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As kickoff approaches, the Broncos have announced their list of inactive players.
Quarterback Sam Ehlinger, running back Tyler Badie, offensive lineman Kage Casey, tight end Dallen Bentley, defensive lineman Jordan Jackson and defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim are inactive for Monday's game.
Ehlinger is designated as the emergency third quarterback for Monday night's game.
The Broncos did not rule out any players due to injury for their Week 1 game.
Denver begins its season against Kansas City at 6:15 p.m. MT on ABC/ESPN.