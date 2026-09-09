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Broncos to wear Summit White helmets, all-white uniforms for 'Monday Night Football' matchup vs. Chiefs

Sep 09, 2026 at 03:16 PM
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Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are starting the season with an all-Summit White look.

For Denver's "Monday Night Football" opener in Kansas City, the Broncos will wear their Summit White helmets with their Summit White jerseys, pants and socks. The Broncos have worn the all-white look on just one other occasion: a Christmas Day win over the Chiefs in 2025.

The Broncos are permitted to wear the combination following a 2025 rule change that allowed alternate helmets to be worn with primary uniform sets.

Denver is 2-0 in the Summit White helmets, as the team also wore the white metallic satin helmets in a "Monday Night Football" win over the Browns in 2024.

The Broncos visit the Chiefs on Monday at 6:15 p.m. MT on ABC and ESPN.

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