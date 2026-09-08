'Our standard is everything': Following a productive 2025 campaign, DL Eyioma Uwazurike is aiming for more in 2026

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — During OTAs, something clicked.

Defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike had a clear goal: Get back to where he left off last season as quickly as possible, and then continue to ascend. And during the Broncos' offseason program and ensuing training camp, it didn't take long for him to feel that he had done just that.

"Having that last season under my belt has been really good," Uwazurike told DenverBroncos.com during training camp. "Kind of just picking up where I left off from last season. I tried to get back to that as fast as I could this OTAs, and I did. And that led me into camp. … I maintained that and am doing a good job in camp this entire time so far."

It's an accurate self-assessment by the 2022 fourth-round draft pick, who embraced a larger role on Denver's defensive line a season ago. In 2025, Uwazurike appeared in all 17 of the Broncos' regular-season games and both postseason contests, recording a career-high five tackles for loss, five quarterback hits and 3.5 sacks — including one of the then-reigning Super Bowl MVP, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

That production translated to a training camp characterized by consistent pressure and disruptive plays, which caught the attention of players and coaches alike. Head Coach Sean Payton commended Uwazurike's strong start to camp in early August, stating he's "proud of him" and the way he has continued to develop. And guard Quinn Meinerz, who has competed against Uwazurike in practice, was also quick to note his progress.

"I think everyone's been talking about 'Enyi'," Meinerz said. "He's been really maturing as a player and getting better. I've been seeing his improvement as well."

Perhaps most important to Uwazurike, though, is the respect he has earned from his fellow defensive linemen. During training camp, defensive tackle D.J. Jones shared high praise for the ascending player, specifically pointing to "his hands and his eyes" as aspects of his game that have continued to develop.

"This game is fast, it's physical — which he has," Jones said. "But if you don't have good eyes on the [defensive] line, then you'll be lost. The leap he's taking right now is pretty scary. Like I said, he can play every position, [he's] very physical and his eyes are 10 out of 10 now."

Uwazurike said "it means a lot" to be held in high regard by his teammates, especially those that have been mentors and role models to him throughout his time in Denver.

"I feel like it's great to have teammates that trust in you," Uwazurike said. "You want your teammates to trust in you. That's something that you have to earn, especially being on the line with [defensive lineman] Zach [Allen] and D.J., for sure."

Uwazurike believes he has earned that respect through a shared understanding of the game and chemistry that has only continued to develop.

"We've shut down so many runs together, we work so well together," Uwazurike said of his relationship with Jones. "I played nose guard, too. So, I already know what he's going to do, and I can communicate with him because I played his position as well. Just the knowledge of both helps me understand what he's doing. I can tell him certain things, and he trusts me to do that. … So, just having that chemistry between us too, knowing how to work together. And the same with [defensive tackle] Malcolm Roach. It's like all three of us, we all know how to work together, we have great chemistry and it definitely feels good to know that I've earned respect from them. They feel safe when I'm in the game and I'm next to them playing."

Uwazurike has also reaped the benefits of sharing a room with Allen, a seasoned veteran who earned his first career first-team All-Pro honors and Pro Bowl selection following a standout 2025 campaign.

"I feel like I'm learning a lot from Zach," Uwazurike said. "… He's helping out with a lot of guys. A lot of guys are picking his brain every day. He's constantly giving knowledge out, doing whatever he can to help us. So, definitely appreciate Zach for everything. It's been great playing with him so far, picking his brain, learning how to play with him, learning some tips that he's picked up and everything. … The [knowledge] that I've gotten from him so far, it's been a night-and-day difference."

No matter who he is absorbing knowledge from, Uwazurike knows one thing for sure: there are high expectations for Denver's defensive front, and he takes pride in being part of the group.

"Our standard is everything," Uwazurike said. "Especially after two years of being a dominant defense and being a dominant defensive front. We've been in the top three for run defense in the last two years. Our standard is being the best in the league. We did it before and we feel like we can do it again. And that's the standard: to do it again."

Uwazurike — who continues to compete for the opportunity to play an integral role on the high-caliber front — is confident he can contribute to upholding that standard. He credited former Broncos defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers with teaching him valuable lessons that contributed to his growth a season ago. And with more reps now up for grabs, Uwazurike aims to maximize every opportunity to carve out his role.