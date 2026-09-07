Broncos Notebook: Facing crowd noise and tough opponent, Denver readies for 'big challenge' in Week 1 vs. Chiefs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For months, the Broncos have maintained that last year's success has little to do with the upcoming season.

And with Denver's Week 1 matchup finally within sight, that mentality has accompanied the team into game week.

Asked on Monday about the Broncos' ability to knock the Chiefs from atop the division in 2025, guard Quinn Meinerz highlighted the task ahead rather than previous accomplishments.

"This is a very tough division," Meinerz said. "Every game is tough. … You kind of have to have short-term memory. You have to forget about what happened last season, because every season's completely different. We have a new team. They have a new team. The division's open for whoever to take at this point. It's early in the season, and in our divisional games, it's a lot about proving yourself as a team. That's something we have to do again this year. That's just kind of the nature of the beast of the NFL is everyone kind of resets and gets ready for the next season. I think we've done a good job resetting. We know they've done a great job as well. They're a really well-coached team. It's going to be AFC West football."

Asked a similar question, Head Coach Sean Payton acknowledged the Broncos' goal of improvement when he arrived in Denver in 2023 and the work that has taken place — but he ended his answer by turning the focus toward this week's game.

"It'll be a big challenge, especially with the crowd noise in Kansas City," Payton said.

As Payton referenced, the difficulty of this year's matchup includes preparing for the environment at Arrowhead. Payton mentioned the crowd noise on multiple occasions on Monday, and Meinerz acknowledged the Broncos' ability to handle that element is "certainly a factor" in the outcome of the prime-time game.

"The best thing is having a good operation in and out of the huddle, [and trying] to take advantage of those moments where the crowd isn't into the game," Meinerz said. "Sometimes, starting fast in a game can kind of keep the crowd quiet in the beginning. It's certain moments like that.

"… There's going to be moments where it's really loud, and that's where our non-verbal communication will come in handy. That's part of practicing with crowd noise and getting that operation figured out come game time."

While tangible factors — like crowd noise — will play a more significant role on Monday than previous results, inside linebacker Alex Singleton did indicate the familiarity between the two teams is "what's fun" about the Week 1 matchup. The Broncos have opened against non-division opponents in five of the last six seasons, and Denver hasn't started the season against a division opponent since 2023.

The Week 1 uncertainty doesn't completely vanish against a division opponent — in early September, Payton referenced the "wrinkles" that exist with each team — but there is a higher degree of familiarity.