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Denver Broncos announce multi-year partnership with Dialpad as official AI-Powered Contact Center provider

Sep 02, 2026 at 10:01 AM
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ENGLEWOOD, Colo.  — The Denver Broncos have signed a multi-year partnership with Dialpad to become the team's official AI-Powered Contact Center provider.

"Innovation is a key pillar for the Denver Broncos, and we're excited to partner with Dialpad to enhance how we engage with and support our fans," said Daniel Brusilovsky, Denver Broncos Chief Technology Officer. "Dialpad enables us to better serve all of Broncos Country while providing valuable insights that help us continuously improve every interaction."

Dialpad brings together AI-powered customer communications, autonomous AI agents, real-time insights and enterprise integrations in one unified platform. The platform will support the club's customer service team in response to inquiries, yielding faster response times and powering the team to be efficient and effective with fans.

As a part of the partnership, Dialpad will be featured on in-game signage at Empower Field at Mile High and present the team's pregame field pass experience.

"Fans don't keep business hours, and neither should the answers they get," said Craig Walker, co-founder and CEO of Dialpad. "We didn't build a bot to deflect questions; we built one unified, Agentic platform where AI agents and human agents work hand in hand to resolve issues in real time, 24/7/365. Because they share a single data layer, every time a person resolves something the AI couldn't, the AI learns from it and gets better. For the Broncos, that means a fan can buy a ticket, find their gate, or get a question answered instantly, any hour of any day. And the experience keeps improving over the life of the partnership."

Dialpad also supports integrations with Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft Teams, Salesforce, Zendesk, Google Workspace, and more.

About Dialpad

Dialpad is the AI platform for customer experience, providing real-time AI solutions since 2018. Dialpad's all-in-one solution understands your business and acts on your behalf, getting smarter with each interaction. Our customers are uniquely able to understand their customers, improve customer experience, increase operational efficiency, and build a lasting competitive advantage. Dialpad's Agentic AI resolves issues, advances deals, and clears busywork, handling routine customer inquiries automatically while working seamlessly alongside human agents on complex issues. Visit dialpad.com to learn more.

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