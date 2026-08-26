Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings: How to watch, listen and live stream the Broncos' Week 3 preseason game

The Broncos will host the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at 7 p.m. MT for their preseason finale.
MATCHUP
The Broncos remain at Empower Field at Mile High for their preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings.
Head Coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that quarterback Bo Nix "probably won't play" against the Vikings, and the team will meet Wednesday night to determine roles for the final preseason game.
The Broncos will look to finish the preseason with a 2-1 mark as they host Minnesota.
HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN AND LIVE STREAM
PERSONALIZE YOUR OPTIONS: Ways to Watch
Visit the NFL's game guide to input your zip code and figure out how you can watch Sunday's game in your area.
WATCH LOCALLY: 9NEWS
Play-by-Play: Steve Levy
Analysts: Ryan Harris
Sideline: Cynthia Frelund, Scotty Gange
WATCH NATIONALLY: NFL NETWORK
WATCH LIVE VIA STREAMING: NFL+
Fans can watch live out-of-market preseason games through NFL+, the NFL's exclusive streaming subscription service. An NFL+ subscription also includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, access to NFL Network and live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also include NFL RedZone and full-game replays across devices.
Fans can also watch on the Denver Broncos Mobile App.
LISTEN LOCALLY: KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM
Play-by-Play: Dave Logan
Analyst: Rick Lewis
Sideline: Susie Wargin
LISTEN OUT OF MARKET: SiriusXM
Listen on channel 88 or on the SXM app (siriusxm.us/BroncosSXM).
SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS
Follow the Broncos for live game-day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:
Instagram: @Broncos
Twitter: @Broncos
Facebook: Denver Broncos