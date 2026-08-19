Denver Broncos vs. Green Bay Packers: How to watch, listen and live stream the Broncos' Week 2 preseason game

MATCHUP

The Broncos return home to Empower Field at Mile High for the first time in the preseason, and quarterback Bo Nix is expected to make his highly anticipated return to game action.

Head Coach Sean Payton said Wednesday he expects Nix to play about 14 snaps, and the Broncos' signal-caller said he's eager to take the field.

"I'm super excited," Nix said Tuesday. "It's always a blast to play at home. It's great to get in front of our fans. It'll be fun to get out there for the first time this year, put the pads on and go out there and play a game. For me, all the games feel the same, and so it'll be good to get some work in."

Nix and Co. will look to replicate the success from a week ago, when the offense scored a touchdown on its opening drive — and then proceeded to tally 17 points over its first four possessions. The Broncos' matchup with the Packers will mark the first time Offensive Coordinator Davis Webb will call plays for Nix in game action, and Webb said he wants to see a "clean operation" with Nix leading the team.

"He hasn't played in a while, obviously," Webb said Tuesday. "Just kind of get all the feels back, whether that be pregame warmups, to running out with the team, getting your first completion, getting hit for the first time, getting the first down and, hopefully, a touchdown. Just feel those emotions, deep breathe it out and then go watch the rest of the guys play."

For the second consecutive week, the Broncos will face their opponent's starters, as Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters this week that Jordan Love and Co. would see action in Denver. The Broncos' defense forced a pair of punts against Tua Tagovailoa and the Falcons' starting offense in Week 1, allowing 19 yards and one first down in the first two series.

Including a win in Atlanta, Denver has won its last eight preseason games and posted an 8-2 mark in Payton's tenure.

HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN AND LIVE STREAM

PERSONALIZE YOUR OPTIONS: Ways to Watch

Visit the NFL's game guide to input your zip code and figure out how you can watch Sunday's game in your area.

WATCH LOCALLY ON TV: 9NEWS

Play-by-Play: Steve Levy

Analysts: Ryan Harris

Sideline: Cynthia Frelund, Scotty Gange

WATCH LIVE VIA STREAMING: NFL+

Fans can watch live out-of-market preseason games through NFL+, the NFL's exclusive streaming subscription service. An NFL+ subscription also includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, access to NFL Network and live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also include NFL RedZone and full-game replays across devices.

Fans can also watch on the Denver Broncos Mobile App.

LISTEN LOCALLY: KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

LISTEN OUT OF MARKET: SiriusXM

Listen on channel 226 or on the SXM app (siriusxm.us/BroncosSXM).

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