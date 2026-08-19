 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Denver Broncos vs. Green Bay Packers: How to watch, listen and live stream the Broncos' Week 2 preseason game

Aug 19, 2026 at 04:14 PM
Author Image
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

FINAL_H2W_Preseason_Wide

The Broncos will host the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, for their preseason home opener.

MATCHUP

The Broncos return home to Empower Field at Mile High for the first time in the preseason, and quarterback Bo Nix is expected to make his highly anticipated return to game action.

Head Coach Sean Payton said Wednesday he expects Nix to play about 14 snaps, and the Broncos' signal-caller said he's eager to take the field.

"I'm super excited," Nix said Tuesday. "It's always a blast to play at home. It's great to get in front of our fans. It'll be fun to get out there for the first time this year, put the pads on and go out there and play a game. For me, all the games feel the same, and so it'll be good to get some work in."

Nix and Co. will look to replicate the success from a week ago, when the offense scored a touchdown on its opening drive — and then proceeded to tally 17 points over its first four possessions. The Broncos' matchup with the Packers will mark the first time Offensive Coordinator Davis Webb will call plays for Nix in game action, and Webb said he wants to see a "clean operation" with Nix leading the team.

"He hasn't played in a while, obviously," Webb said Tuesday. "Just kind of get all the feels back, whether that be pregame warmups, to running out with the team, getting your first completion, getting hit for the first time, getting the first down and, hopefully, a touchdown. Just feel those emotions, deep breathe it out and then go watch the rest of the guys play."

For the second consecutive week, the Broncos will face their opponent's starters, as Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters this week that Jordan Love and Co. would see action in Denver. The Broncos' defense forced a pair of punts against Tua Tagovailoa and the Falcons' starting offense in Week 1, allowing 19 yards and one first down in the first two series.

Including a win in Atlanta, Denver has won its last eight preseason games and posted an 8-2 mark in Payton's tenure.

HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN AND LIVE STREAM

PERSONALIZE YOUR OPTIONS: Ways to Watch

Visit the NFL's game guide to input your zip code and figure out how you can watch Sunday's game in your area.

WATCH LOCALLY ON TV: 9NEWS

Play-by-Play: Steve Levy

Analysts: Ryan Harris

Sideline: Cynthia Frelund, Scotty Gange

WATCH LIVE VIA STREAMING: NFL+

Fans can watch live out-of-market preseason games through NFL+, the NFL's exclusive streaming subscription service. An NFL+ subscription also includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, access to NFL Network and live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also include NFL RedZone and full-game replays across devices.

Fans can also watch on the Denver Broncos Mobile App.

LISTEN LOCALLY: KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

LISTEN OUT OF MARKET: SiriusXM

Listen on channel 226 or on the SXM app (siriusxm.us/BroncosSXM).

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow the Broncos for live game-day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

Instagram: @Broncos

Twitter: @Broncos

Facebook: Denver Broncos

Related Content

news

Broncos Camp Observations: WR Jaylen Waddle, Broncos show explosive-play potential on Day 14

"It's a unique skill set, knowing that he has the ability to make a big play in one snap," cornerback Pat Surtain II said of Waddle.

news

'It'll be good to get some work in': Broncos QB Bo Nix eager to return to game action as home preseason opener nears

"It's always a blast to play at home," Nix said. "It's great to get in front of our fans."

news

Broncos Camp Observations: Defense makes plays as intensity ramps up on Day 13

"It's been competitive all camp," Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph said. "Offense wins, defense wins. Guys are getting guys better."

news

OLB Que Robinson feels 'more decisive,' eager to take advantage of opportunities in Year 2

"He's ready for the next step in terms of playing more defensive snaps and playing more [special] teams snaps," Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph said in June.

news

Denver Broncos partner with SRM Concrete as official concrete supplier

The nation's largest ready-mix concrete producer and supplier, SRM Concrete currently operates in 24 states across the U.S.

news

'It's just something to build on': CBs Jahdae Barron and Riley Moss lead Denver's defense in 27-7 preseason win over Falcons

"Obviously, when you score on defense and you just look at those statistics, it's a high win percentage," Head Coach Sean Payton said. "We still had a chance for two or three more. … I think there's some things we can be better at."

news

3 things to know from the Broncos' 27-7 preseason win over the Falcons

"There's a standard and a culture, and when we go on the field, we expect to win," defensive lineman Zach Allen said. "That's how we handle our business. … You want guys that want to be winners all the time."

news

LIVE in-game blog: Denver Broncos at Atlanta Falcons

The Broncos will kick off their preseason slate against the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Game preview: Broncos' starters to see action, rookies poised for debut vs. Falcons

"I think it's hard to replicate it, and every year everyone talks about it," Head Coach Sean Payton said of preseason competition. "You have to build a callus; I just believe that."

news

Broncos sign C Lecitus Smith

Denver has added a player to its offensive line.

news

Denver Broncos at Atlanta Falcons: How to watch, listen and live stream the Broncos' Week 1 preseason game

How to watch, listen to and live stream the Broncos' Week 1 preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026.

Advertising