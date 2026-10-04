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Broncos announce inactives for Week 4 game vs. 49ers

Oct 04, 2026 at 12:55 PM
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Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

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SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Broncos have released their list of five inactive players ahead of Sunday's game vs. the 49ers.

Outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman, who was previously ruled out, is the only Broncos player who is inactive due to injury.

The Broncos will have six defensive linemen active for the matchup, as rookie Tyler Onyedim is the lone player at the position group listed among the team's inactives. The Broncos previously dressed five defensive linemen in Weeks 1-3.

For a complete look at Denver's inactive players, see below.

Inactives_SF

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