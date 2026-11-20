ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — There aren't many jobs on game day that are tougher than the one cornerback Riley Moss holds.

In Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph's eyes, Moss' role may pose the second-most difficult challenge, behind only quarterback Bo Nix.

By nature, the cornerback playing opposite of 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II is going to be tested. Moss certainly has been, facing an NFL-high 118 targets in 2025.

But Moss, who signed a four-year contract extension with the Broncos on Thursday, has met the moment.

"No one understands his game day," Joseph said Thursday. "Because Pat's out there at left corner, and they never look at Pat. They do sometimes, but mostly they don't. They try to find Riley. So, that's a tough job. But he's the perfect personality for that job.

"Most corners wouldn't have the resolve to kind of over and over again take 12 targets a game, a few penalties here and there. But he's competing."

Joseph credited Moss' ability to respond quickly — sometimes even faster than the coach himself.

"If something bad happens, he can come back in five seconds," Joseph said. "I'm still shook by it, but [Moss says], 'Coach, I'm good.' I'm like, 'Really?' But that's his superpower. He is resilient, man. And he's one of us."

Offensive Coordinator Davis Webb, who faced Moss throughout the summer as he turned in a strong training camp performance, pointed to the fictional coach Ted Lasso's coaching point of "Be a goldfish" to illustrate Moss' ability to move on.

"You can throw it over his head, and the next play he's probably going to make a big play and tip it or pick it," Webb said. "He has a [short] memory, and he's explosive, he's twitchy, he can tackle. His teammates love him. I can't say enough good things about Riley. He's one of my favorite players that I've been around, whether that be as a player or as a coach. I just think the world of him."

Moss said he "grew up a lot faster" and has become a better football player by playing across from Surtain, and he embraced the role ahead of his second season in Denver. Before Moss assumed the starting job, a handful of players lined up opposite of Surtain from 2021-23. But none grabbed hold of the role in the same fashion as Moss.

"My goal was to come in and prove people wrong but also prove that it could be done," Moss said. "That was a struggle here for a little bit, ... playing opposite of him, just because you get so many targets. I wanted to be that guy. I wanted to prove that I could do it. It's a good start, the first four years. It's a good start, but I'm not nearly where I want to be at. There's still work to be done."

Surtain, who by comparison faced essentially half of the targets as Moss a year ago, knows the high-pressure stakes of playing the cornerback position. And he believes that Moss has risen to the challenge for the Broncos in recent years.

"He takes on the challenge each and every week," Surtain said. "No matter what, I feel like [at the] cornerback position, you've got to have that short-term memory. It's an unforgiving position, but when you make the plays, you get paid the big bucks — and that's what he does. He's rightfully earned that."

Joseph described Moss as an "elite competitor" with "elite resilience," but he has the physical traits, as well.

"He can run, he's twitchy and he can tackle," Joseph said. "He's a complete player as far as the physical traits, also. That's tough to find."

Joseph said Moss' aggressive traits when playing the ball are "a perfect fit" opposite of Surtain, and he noted the long-term value of Moss remaining in Denver.

"It's important for this scheme," Joseph said. "It allows us to play downhill and play fast. Offenses now in this league, everyone's playing aggressive. So, the defenses that sit back and [try to] bend not break, that's going to go away, in my opinion. So, having Riley and Pat on the corners, it allows you to play aggressive and to close the middle and to blitz and play man or fire zones, and that's where it starts in this defense: having rushers and guys that can cover. And the rest, you can find and develop. But to have two corners that can hold up for 65 snaps of single-high coverage, that's different."

Joseph said Moss has played "cleaner football" in 2026, as he's been whistled for just three penalties for 44 yards across the first half of the season. After leading the league in pass interference calls in 2025, Moss made a concerted effort to address the penalties, and he's had just a pair of pass interference calls go against him this year.

In the wake of the contract extension, Moss said he'll treat the news with the same 24-hour rule that teams use in the aftermath of a win.

"I'm going to enjoy it, but there's still a lot of work to do," Moss said.

The next challenge comes Sunday against the Raiders, and the cornerback knows he'll again be tested to be at his best.