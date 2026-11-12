Statement from the Broncos

"The proposed trade involving Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley will not be finalized. We have great respect for Daiyan as a player and person, and we wish him all the best moving forward."
Denver Broncos | News
Ranking the Broncos' top 3 games from before the bye
The Broncos enter their Week 10 bye with a 7-2 record.
'You have to seize the opportunity': DL Zach Allen, Broncos focused on building on early-season momentum following Week 10 bye
"I think we still have our best ball ahead of us, still have things to improve on," defensive lineman Zach Allen said. "[We] just hopefully will use this week to kind of rest up, reset and just finish strong these last eight weeks."
Broncos agree to terms on trade with Chargers for LB Daiyan Henley
The Broncos have made a move to add a defensive playmaker ahead of the 2026 NFL trade deadline.
Broncos enter Week 10 bye 'in a really good spot,' remain focused on improving as season continues
"At 7-2, we feel really confident, but at the same time, there's a lot of things that we could get better at," quarterback Bo Nix said.
Next-Day Notebook: How OLB Nik Bonitto set up his game-winning strip-sack throughout Sunday's win vs. Panthers
"I know this could be one of my last rushes, so I'm just trying to make a play for the team," Bonitto said.
'We're just comfortable in that moment': Broncos set new NFL record with 16th consecutive one-score win
"No matter what the game may be like in the midst of the game, we always find a way to make plays," cornerback Pat Surtain II said. "That's all that matters."
'That was a heads-up play by him': S Devon Key grabs critical end-zone interception as Denver continues to flash defensive depth
"It was really important, and that was an amazing play," Head Coach Sean Payton said.
Cover 4: Key takeaways, go-ahead fourth-quarter drive lead Broncos to 26-21 win over Panthers
These are the players and plays that led the Broncos to a Week 9 win.
LIVE in-game blog: Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers
Follow along as the Broncos visit the Carolina Panthers in Week 9.
Broncos announce inactives for Week 9 game vs. Panthers
The Broncos will be without starting safety Talanoa Hufanga for Sunday's Week 9 matchup vs. the Panthers.