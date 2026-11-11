Ranking the Broncos' top 3 games from before the bye

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver's bye week is here.

The Broncos enter their Week 10 bye with a 7-2 record, and the team currently sits atop the AFC West. Through the first nine weeks of the 2026 season, there have been highlight-worthy moments, memorable comeback wins and plenty of Mile High Magic.

Before the Broncos close out the final eight games of the regular season, we're taking a look back at their top wins through the first nine weeks. And while there were plenty of worthy options to consider for the top three slots, it was difficult to pick against three games that hung in the balance until the very last snap.

[Note: The following is the opinion of the DenverBroncos.com staff].

3. Broncos 17, Seahawks 14

Denver's Week 2 win over the Jaguars — which could ultimately be critical in AFC playoff seeding — was a serious consideration here, but a "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the reigning Super Bowl champions earns this spot.

After the Seahawks took a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter, the Broncos took control of this matchup in the second frame. Quarterback Bo Nix led two consecutive touchdown drives of more than 70 yards, and Denver kept Sam Darnold and the Seahawks out of the red zone for the entirety of the first half. The Broncos also forced and recovered a fumble in their own territory late in the second quarter.

At halftime, Denver held a 14-3 advantage.

The Seahawks battled their way back into the game, though, and despite a late fourth-quarter interception by cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, Seattle evened the score with just seven seconds remaining to force overtime.

Cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian then came up with arguably the play of the game, as he intercepted Darnold to halt Seattle's opening drive and set up a 53-yard game-winning field goal by Wil Lutz.

In a game that came down to the wire, the Broncos made the plays they needed to make in all three phases of the game to defeat the defending champs.

2. Broncos 30, Rams 26

In the Broncos' matchup against the preseason Super Bowl favorite, this "Sunday Night Football" game lived up to expectations.

The Broncos trailed 16-0 at halftime and were in need of a spark when quarterback Bo Nix found wide receiver Pat Bryant in the end zone to put the Broncos on the board midway through the third quarter. Nix then fired a perfectly placed ball to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle for a successful two-point conversion, and the momentum of the game began to shift.

The Broncos would score another touchdown and add another successful two-point conversion to even the score in the third quarter, and in a fourth quarter that featured four lead changes, Mile High Magic took over.

After a field goal gave Los Angeles a three-point advantage, safety Talanoa Hufanga recorded a 66-yard pick six to give Denver the lead with just five minutes remaining. Quarterback Matthew Stafford responded, though, launching a 48-yard touchdown pass to retake the lead. Nix then led a drive that ended with him reaching over the goal line for a score with just under a minute remaining, but even then, the game was not finished.

Stafford quickly and efficiently led the Rams down the field, but with one final shot at the end zone, Hufanga took matters into his own hands and intercepted Stafford for the second time to secure the victory.

Hufanga ultimately earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his standout performance in the statement win.

1. Broncos 28, Chiefs 24

The Broncos have had several fourth-quarter comeback wins this season, but none were more important and perhaps more dramatic than Denver's Week 8 victory over the Chiefs.

In Week 1, Denver fell to the Chiefs 31-10 at Arrowhead Stadium in a game that several players said was not up to the team's standard. With a chance to take first place in the AFC West in Week 8, the Broncos entered this game with motivation to put their brand of football on display.

The Chiefs led for most of the afternoon, but the Broncos kept things within reach for majority of the game. Late in the third quarter, though, the Chiefs took an 11-point lead and the Broncos looked like they might once again fall to their divisional opponent. But in the fourth quarter, the Broncos did what they do best, finding a way to make the biggest plays in the biggest moments.

On Denver's first possession of the fourth quarter, Nix led a 9-play, 80-yard touchdown drive, and Nix then connected with Waddle for a successful two-point conversion to pull within three points of the Chiefs. Running back Jonah Coleman later added a go-ahead score, set up by his 51-yard catch-and-run on the previous play. But with just under two minutes remaining, it was up to Denver's defense to come up with one final stop against quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Co.

Kansas City made it all the way down to Denver's 1-yard line, but the Broncos' defense held strong. The unit forced a Mahomes incompletion on second down, and safety JL Skinner stopped Kenneth Walker for no gain on third down. A false start penalty then backed the Chiefs up to the 6-yard line, and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach shut down Kansas City's final opportunity with a game-winning sack.