LIVE in-game blog: Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers
Nov 08, 2026 at 11:06 AM
The Broncos will be without starting safety Talanoa Hufanga for Sunday's Week 9 matchup vs. the Panthers.
The Broncos have regained a playmaker on offense ahead of Week 9.
The Broncos have worn this week's uniform combination on four occasions since the debut of the Mile High Collection ahead of the 2024 season.
"We have to definitely be right if we want to win this game, and guys have the right attitude about it," defensive lineman Zach Allen said ahead of Week 9.
Wide receiver Pat Bryant (ankle) is also listed as questionable, but he was listed as a full participant for the third consecutive day.
The following story was written by Ivan, a recent Children's Hospital Colorado Kid Correspondent.
Hufanga (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Thursday.
Payton, whose father served in the U.S. military, has been and advocate and supporter for veterans for more than a decade.
A pair of Broncos greats remain under consideration for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Alex Singleton has again earned league-wide recognition.