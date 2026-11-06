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Children's Hospital Colorado Kid Correspondent: Ivan interviews OLB Nik Bonitto

Nov 06, 2026 at 09:46 AM
261106_KidsCorrespondent
Madilyn Gemme/2026 Denver Broncos

The following story was written by Ivan, a recent Children's Hospital Colorado Kid Correspondent.

My Big Day at the Broncos Practice Facility

The Big Building

Hi! My name is Ivan and I got to go to the Broncos Practice Facility! It is brand new. It just opened. It is SO big and SO cool.

The building is made so the players do not waste any steps. Everything is in just the right spot so they can go fast from one place to the next. Every single step was planned on purpose! I think that is really smart. We were all super impressed.

I Met Nik Bonitto!

Then the best part happened. I got to meet Nik Bonitto! He plays for the Broncos. His jersey number is 15, and 15 is his favorite number too! I got to interview him like a real reporter.

He was really really nice. He even sat down with me so I would not be nervous asking my questions. That made me feel brave.

Here is what I found out:

· His favorite fast food is Raising Cane's and Wendy's. Yum! He even asked me what my favorite fast food place is and what I order. Of course it is a McDonald's Happy Meal! He said he loved Happy Meals when he was growing up too.

· The person he looks up to the most is his mom. He said he knows she gave up a lot of stuff for him. I think that is nice. I love my mom too.

· He loves the Denver Nuggets. And he likes whatever team LeBron James is on!

The Best Day Ever

This was the most amazing day. I got to see a real football building AND talk to a real football player. I will never ever forget it!

Go Broncos!

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