Injury Report: WR Pat Bryant listed as full participant, 4 Broncos do not practice ahead of Week 9 game vs. Panthers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wide receiver Pat Bryant was a full participant in his return to practice on Wednesday.

Bryant, who was designated for return from injured reserve on Wednesday, suffered an ankle injury in the Broncos' Week 4 game against the 49ers.

The second-year wide receiver practiced on Wednesday for the first time since the injury.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) was also a full participant.

Safeties Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) and Brandon Jones (hamstring), defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike (shoulder) and cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday.

Defensive lineman Zach Allen (not injury related - rest) and wide receiver Courtland Sutton (not injury related - rest) were both listed as limited participants.