Cover 4: Broncos use 4th-quarter flurry, late defensive stand to surge back in 28-24 win over Kansas City Chiefs

DENVER — Malcolm Roach tossed Patrick Mahomes to the grass and sent the Broncos to the top of the AFC West.
Denver punctuated a double-digit fourth-quarter comeback with a late goal-line stand to earn a dramatic 28-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Broncos (6-2) secured their fourth consecutive win and moved into first place in the AFC West for the first time this season. With the win, Denver improved its playoff chances to 83 percent and its division title odds to 48 percent, according to The Athletic's playoff simulator.
"Obviously, a big win," Head Coach Sean Payton said. "I'm proud of just the grit."
Denver's late surge — which marked its largest fourth-quarter comeback since a win over the Giants in 2025 — included a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns that resulted in the Broncos scoring the final 14 points of the game.
Even after the Broncos erased a 24-13 deficit late in the fourth quarter, though, the game was far from over. The Chiefs moved the ball to the shadow of the goal line and had a trio of opportunities to win the game.
But Denver, as it has done so often, found a way. The Broncos won their 17th regular-season home game in their last 18 tries and tied an NFL record with 15 consecutive regular-season wins in one score games.
These were the players and plays that made the thrilling win possible:
GAME-CHANGING MOMENT
As there are in any dramatic comeback, there are a number of plays that could get the nod here. A pair of fourth-down touchdowns. A missed 54-yard Harrison Butker field goal in the fourth quarter. A 51-yard catch-and-run by Jonah Coleman.
But this one truly hung in the balance until the final moments of the game, and a penalty is actually what earns the title this week.
After Kenneth Walker pushed the Chiefs down to the Denver 1-yard line with 15 seconds to play — while almost losing the ball in the process — the Broncos held on both second-and-goal and third-and-goal. Then, Mahomes took the snap with four seconds to play and fired to an open receiver for the presumptive game-winning score. Tackle Jaylon Moore, though, was whistled for a false start, which wiped the play off the board. On the ensuing fourth-and-goal attempt from the 6-yard line, Jonathon Cooper applied pressure and Roach sacked Mahomes to end the game.
According to Next Gen Stats, the Chiefs had a 76 percent chance of winning the game when they faced a first-and-goal from the 4-yard line with 35 seconds to play. The Broncos held, though, and Roach slammed the door with the sack.
DEFINING STATISTIC
3-of-3 vs. 2-of-3.
The Broncos' red-zone defense was among the keys entering Sunday's game, as the seventh-ranked unit in the NFL looked to slow Mahomes and Co. After the Chiefs scored touchdowns on their first two red-zone possessions, Denver got the better of Kansas City in the final opportunity.
And, perhaps more importantly, the Broncos' offense rose to the challenge against the league's second-best scoring defense. Entering Sunday's game, the Chiefs had not allowed a red-zone touchdown in the last eight trips they faced over the last three games. Denver, though, scored touchdowns on all three of its opportunities. The first two required fourth-down conversions, as Nix connected with Jaylen Waddle and Nate Adkins for touchdowns.
In a four-point game, the Broncos' ability to convert on all three chances was crucial.
MEMORABLE HIGHLIGHT
If we cannot feature Coleman's 51-yard catch-and-run in the game-changing moment — it improved the Broncos' chances of winning by 35 percent, according to Next Gen Stats — than we'll mention it here.
On first-and-10 with 2:31 to play and the Broncos trailing by three, Coleman made light work of the two-minute drill that awaited. Coleman caught the ball near the Broncos' 45-yard line, evaded a tackler near the Kansas City 40-yard line and then weaved all the way to the Kansas City 5-yard line. It marked the Broncos' longest play of the afternoon and set Denver up for the game-winning score.
BOX-SCORE STANDOUTS
Quarterback Bo Nix posted a 158.3 passer rating in the fourth quarter as he broke the NFL record for the most game-winning drives (15) by a player in his first three seasons in NFL history. He also owns the most wins (3) in the NFL when trailing by double-digits in the fourth quarter since the start of 2024.
Rookie Jonah Coleman recorded 104 scrimmage yards — the best of his young career — and the game-winning touchdown.
The reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Week, inside linebacker Alex Singleton posted his second consecutive game with at least 14 tackles and a sack. His fourth-quarter sack set up Butker's missed field goal, which kept Denver within a field goal of the lead.
Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle caught his second touchdown of the season and a two-point conversion that moved Denver within three points of the lead in the fourth quarter.
Defensive tackle Malcolm Roach is on the verge of setting a new career high in sacks, as he now has 3.5 quarterback takedowns in the Broncos' first eight games of the season.