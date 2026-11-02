Cover 4: Broncos use 4th-quarter flurry, late defensive stand to surge back in 28-24 win over Kansas City Chiefs

GAME-CHANGING MOMENT

As there are in any dramatic comeback, there are a number of plays that could get the nod here. A pair of fourth-down touchdowns. A missed 54-yard Harrison Butker field goal in the fourth quarter. A 51-yard catch-and-run by Jonah Coleman.

But this one truly hung in the balance until the final moments of the game, and a penalty is actually what earns the title this week.

After Kenneth Walker pushed the Chiefs down to the Denver 1-yard line with 15 seconds to play — while almost losing the ball in the process — the Broncos held on both second-and-goal and third-and-goal. Then, Mahomes took the snap with four seconds to play and fired to an open receiver for the presumptive game-winning score. Tackle Jaylon Moore, though, was whistled for a false start, which wiped the play off the board. On the ensuing fourth-and-goal attempt from the 6-yard line, Jonathon Cooper applied pressure and Roach sacked Mahomes to end the game.

According to Next Gen Stats, the Chiefs had a 76 percent chance of winning the game when they faced a first-and-goal from the 4-yard line with 35 seconds to play. The Broncos held, though, and Roach slammed the door with the sack.

DEFINING STATISTIC

3-of-3 vs. 2-of-3.

The Broncos' red-zone defense was among the keys entering Sunday's game, as the seventh-ranked unit in the NFL looked to slow Mahomes and Co. After the Chiefs scored touchdowns on their first two red-zone possessions, Denver got the better of Kansas City in the final opportunity.

And, perhaps more importantly, the Broncos' offense rose to the challenge against the league's second-best scoring defense. Entering Sunday's game, the Chiefs had not allowed a red-zone touchdown in the last eight trips they faced over the last three games. Denver, though, scored touchdowns on all three of its opportunities. The first two required fourth-down conversions, as Nix connected with Jaylen Waddle and Nate Adkins for touchdowns.