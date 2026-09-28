Cover 4: In back-and-forth prime-time duel, Broncos earn 30-26 win over Rams

DENVER — Under the bright lights, the Broncos were at their best when it mattered.
Facing a 16-point halftime deficit, Denver surged back with 30 second-half points to capture a dramatic 30-24 win over the Los Angeles Rams. The Broncos' victory marked the first time in franchise history that the team has overcome double-digit second-half deficits in consecutive weeks.
"Obviously, a gutsy win," Head Coach Sean Payton said. "… A ton of respect for those guys. We beat a good team tonight."
In a game that featured four lead changes in the final nine minutes of the fourth quarter, the Broncos used big plays to surge back against another NFL contender.
After being held scoreless in the first half, the Broncos used a pair of touchdowns — and corresponding two-point conversions — to tie the game with just over two minutes to play in the third quarter. From there, the game featured no shortage of heart-racing moments.
A 66-yard pick six by Talanoa Hufanga. A 48-yard answer from Matthew Stafford and Co. to retake the lead. Chunk catches by Pat Bryant and Troy Franklin to get in position to take the lead. A final interception by Hufanga as time expired.
"There were so many different chapters to that game," Payton said. "… It turned out being a real back-and-forth game."
In a battle between two of the NFL's best, it took every last play and moment to earn a win.
"It's just a good team win, a good team finish — and that just kind of feels like our DNA," quarterback Bo Nix said.
These were the players and plays that made the difference in the Broncos' thrilling Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
GAME-CHANGING MOMENT
How do you pick just one? Rookie Kolbe Katsis helped change the momentum of the game with a 28-yard punt return in the third quarter. Hufanga recorded a crucial third-down sack to limit the Rams to three points after a fourth-quarter Denver turnover. Bryant picked up 39 yards on second-and-20 with 3:26 to play to kick-start the Broncos' game-winning drive. Heck, you could even make the argument for a pair of defensive penalties on the Rams that gave Denver first downs in the red zone in the final minutes.
But we're going with Hufanga.
"The interception for the touchdown was the play of the game — just what that does for you," Payton said.
Holding a three-point lead, the Rams were nearing field-goal range with a chance to increase their lead to six points — or more. But on third-and-6 from the Denver 38-yard line, outside linebacker Que Robinson applied pressure on Stafford, who tried to find Kyren Williams on the left side of the field. Hufanga never let the ball get there, and he took off the other direction. He then showed terrific contact balance as he broke a Stafford tackle attempt and finished the 66-yard runback.
According to Next Gen Stats, that single play increased the Broncos' chances of winning by 55.4 percent. And while the Broncos would trail again in the game, this play served as both a critical stop and a go-ahead moment.
DEFINING STATISTIC
-16 vs. + 20.
For a second consecutive week, Payton described the Broncos' win as "really a tale of two halves." And again, it was undoubtedly true — no matter where you looked in the box score.
"The halves couldn't have been more different," Payton said.
The Broncos were shut out in the first half for the first time since last year's comeback win against the Giants, and then they surged back for 30 second-half points. After recording 67 net yards in the first half, they notched 190 following halftime. All three of Nix's touchdowns came after the break. The Broncos improved from 2-of-6 on third down in the first half to 5-of-7 in the second half.
Defensively, the Broncos slowed Los Angeles' potent offense. Denver forced three consecutive punts to begin the second half, and they held Stafford to nine yards and a 50.3 passer rating in the third quarter. The Broncos' defense picked Stafford off twice in the fourth quarter and sacked him three times in the second half.
All told, the Broncos' point differential improved from minus-16 in the first two quarters to plus-20 in the second half. Denver will continue to search for ways to start faster and avoid the need for such drastic second-half surges, but there's no doubt that the turnaround was the defining element of Sunday's game.
MEMORABLE HIGHLIGHT
Again, a lot of potential plays that fit the bill. But one play was as unexplainable as it was good. Following the Broncos' first touchdown, Denver lined up to attempt a two-point conversion. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle ran a double move, and Nix fired the ball to the spot where he expected his receiver to wind up. The ball whistled past Josh Wallace's helmet and made it to Waddle, who slammed his feet inbounds to secure the catch.
"We've worked on that play a lot," Nix said. "I just knew to throw it to a spot ,and he was going to make it back there. Usually, when the defender has eyes away from you, it's an advantage offense because you can't physically see the football."
BOX-SCORE STANDOUTS
... Safety Talanoa Hufanga should be a prime candidate for AFC Defensive Player of the Week. He recorded a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions — including a pick-six — and had a sack. He also recorded five tackles, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit and three passes defensed.
... Quarterback Bo Nix continues to shine in the biggest moments. He recorded three total touchdowns, including the game-winner with 47 seconds to play. Since the start of 2025, Nix ranks first in the NFL in fourth-quarter comebacks, game-winning drives and total touchdowns when trailing by one score. Nix continued to show his clutch ability on "Sunday Night Football."
... Wide receiver Pat Bryant's 39-yard catch-and-run changed the tone of the game, and he also caught the Broncos' first touchdown of the evening. Another Bryant catch — on the two-point conversion attempt to tie the game — doesn't officially go in the game book, but he boxed out the defender to make a strong catch.
... Tight end Nate Adkins scored his second touchdown of the season.
... Rookie wide receiver Kolbe Katsis saw extended action as a returner, including his key 28-yard punt return in the third quarter.
... Defenders Zach Allen, Nik Bonitto and Eyioma Uwazurike all recorded sacks and combined for eight quarterback hits.