Cover 4: In back-and-forth prime-time duel, Broncos earn 30-26 win over Rams

GAME-CHANGING MOMENT

How do you pick just one? Rookie Kolbe Katsis helped change the momentum of the game with a 28-yard punt return in the third quarter. Hufanga recorded a crucial third-down sack to limit the Rams to three points after a fourth-quarter Denver turnover. Bryant picked up 39 yards on second-and-20 with 3:26 to play to kick-start the Broncos' game-winning drive. Heck, you could even make the argument for a pair of defensive penalties on the Rams that gave Denver first downs in the red zone in the final minutes.

But we're going with Hufanga.

"The interception for the touchdown was the play of the game — just what that does for you," Payton said.

Holding a three-point lead, the Rams were nearing field-goal range with a chance to increase their lead to six points — or more. But on third-and-6 from the Denver 38-yard line, outside linebacker Que Robinson applied pressure on Stafford, who tried to find Kyren Williams on the left side of the field. Hufanga never let the ball get there, and he took off the other direction. He then showed terrific contact balance as he broke a Stafford tackle attempt and finished the 66-yard runback.

According to Next Gen Stats, that single play increased the Broncos' chances of winning by 55.4 percent. And while the Broncos would trail again in the game, this play served as both a critical stop and a go-ahead moment.

DEFINING STATISTIC

-16 vs. + 20.

For a second consecutive week, Payton described the Broncos' win as "really a tale of two halves." And again, it was undoubtedly true — no matter where you looked in the box score.

"The halves couldn't have been more different," Payton said.

The Broncos were shut out in the first half for the first time since last year's comeback win against the Giants, and then they surged back for 30 second-half points. After recording 67 net yards in the first half, they notched 190 following halftime. All three of Nix's touchdowns came after the break. The Broncos improved from 2-of-6 on third down in the first half to 5-of-7 in the second half.

Defensively, the Broncos slowed Los Angeles' potent offense. Denver forced three consecutive punts to begin the second half, and they held Stafford to nine yards and a 50.3 passer rating in the third quarter. The Broncos' defense picked Stafford off twice in the fourth quarter and sacked him three times in the second half.