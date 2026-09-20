Cover 4: Broncos score 17 unanswered points, stampede back to earn 20-13 win over Jaguars

DENVER — With a second-half flurry, the Broncos stampeded back to earn their first win of the season.
Facing a double-digit deficit, Denver scored 17 consecutive second-half points to knock off the Jacksonville Jaguars and secure a 20-13 win.
After a three-point first half, the Broncos scored on all three of its second-half possessions before running out the clock at the end of the game.
And against Trevor Lawrence and a Jaguars offense that scored 34 points in Week 1 — and scored the same number in last year's meeting between the two teams — the Denver defense came up big. The Broncos held the Jaguars to just three second-half points, picked off Lawrence and limited the quarterback to a 63.7 passer rating.
With the win, the Broncos evened their 2026 record at 1-1.
These were the players and plays that made the difference in the Broncos' Week 2 win over the Jaguars.
GAME-CHANGING MOMENT
Riley Moss' third-quarter interception set up the Broncos' initial touchdown drive, but we'll give the nod to Moss' fellow defensive back. After Denver tied the game, Jacksonville appeared on the move toward retaking the lead. On third-and-8 from Denver's 36-yard line, Trevor Lawrence attempted to find Parker Washington for a first down, and Ja'Quan McMillian undercut the route. McMillian couldn't quite haul in the interception, but he forced Jacksonville to settle for a field-goal attempt. When Cam Little hooked the 54-yard attempt, Denver took over near midfield. The Broncos would go on to take the lead and secure their first win of the season.
DEFINING STATISTIC
0-2 in the red zone vs. 2-2 in the red zone.
The Broncos moved the ball well for a significant portion of Sunday's game, as Denver outgained Jacksonville in the first half despite trailing 10-3 at the break. At one point, the Broncos posted five consecutive drives with at least 45 yards and multiple first downs. Denver, though, trailed through three quarters. The difference? The Broncos' performance inside the red zone and in goal-to-go situations. In the Broncos' first goal-to-go scenario, Denver was forced to settle for a field goal after three consecutive runs from the Jacksonville 1-yard line. On the ensuing opportunity, Nix was picked off to keep the Broncos off the board. That luck changed in the second half, though. Nix found tight end Nate Adkins for a 7-yard touchdown in the early stages of the fourth quarter, and running back Jonah Coleman plunged into the end zone to give Denver its lead. That increased success in the red zone — along with holding Jacksonville to a field goal on a third-quarter trip to the goal line — proved to be the difference.
MEMORABLE HIGHLIGHT
Early in the second quarter, the Broncos were trailing by seven points and in need of an offensive spark. Facing a third-and-1, Nix picked up a first down with his legs at midfield. On the ensuing play, Nix escaped the pocket and launched a 49-yard pass down the field to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who leaped up to make the grab at the 1-yard line.
It was Denver's longest pickup of the day and the first of many explosive plays for Waddle, who finished the game with a team-leading eight receptions for 138 yards in the win.
The play ultimately resulted in a field goal that put the Broncos on the board and cut into Jacksonville's lead, providing some much-needed momentum early in the game. -Susanna Weir
BOX-SCORE STANDOUTS
In his first home game as a Bronco, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle broke the century mark. He caught eight passes for 138 yards, including the deep pass from Nix.
Cornerback Riley Moss faced a slew of targets on Sunday, and he came up with a big interception late in the third quarter to set up the Broncos' tying touchdown drive.
Inside linebacker Alex Singleton came up with a crucial third-down pass breakup to hold the Jaguars to a field goal in the third quarter.
Tight end Nate Adkins caught three passes on three targets for 32 yards and a touchdown.
Rookie running back Jonah Coleman scored his first NFL touchdown to give the Broncos a fourth-quarter lead. Coleman rushed the ball 10 times for 39 yards, including a first down that sealed the game.