Cover 4: Broncos score 17 unanswered points, stampede back to earn 20-13 win over Jaguars

Riley Moss' third-quarter interception set up the Broncos' initial touchdown drive, but we'll give the nod to Moss' fellow defensive back. After Denver tied the game, Jacksonville appeared on the move toward retaking the lead. On third-and-8 from Denver's 36-yard line, Trevor Lawrence attempted to find Parker Washington for a first down, and Ja'Quan McMillian undercut the route. McMillian couldn't quite haul in the interception, but he forced Jacksonville to settle for a field-goal attempt. When Cam Little hooked the 54-yard attempt, Denver took over near midfield. The Broncos would go on to take the lead and secure their first win of the season.

The Broncos moved the ball well for a significant portion of Sunday's game, as Denver outgained Jacksonville in the first half despite trailing 10-3 at the break. At one point, the Broncos posted five consecutive drives with at least 45 yards and multiple first downs. Denver, though, trailed through three quarters. The difference? The Broncos' performance inside the red zone and in goal-to-go situations. In the Broncos' first goal-to-go scenario, Denver was forced to settle for a field goal after three consecutive runs from the Jacksonville 1-yard line. On the ensuing opportunity, Nix was picked off to keep the Broncos off the board. That luck changed in the second half, though. Nix found tight end Nate Adkins for a 7-yard touchdown in the early stages of the fourth quarter, and running back Jonah Coleman plunged into the end zone to give Denver its lead. That increased success in the red zone — along with holding Jacksonville to a field goal on a third-quarter trip to the goal line — proved to be the difference.