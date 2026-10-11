Cover 4: Fueled by 2 fourth-quarter takeaways, Broncos battle back to secure 23-17 win over Chargers

The Broncos appeared in danger of falling to their division rival, as they trailed 17-10 in the fourth quarter. Denver appeared to have a chance to tie the game following a Marvin Mims Jr. punt return that pushed Denver deep into LA territory, but the Broncos were unable to capitalize. They wound up without points, as the team was unable to convert a 42-yard field-goal attempt. Denver, though, got another chance.

On the ensuing Chargers possession, Justin Herbert scrambled on third-and-9 and was stopped just short of the first-down marker. Notably, the Chargers were out of challenges and did not have the ability to generate a review of the play. The Chargers then chose to go for it on fourth down from their own 41-yard line, and Denver stuffed Herbert's quarterback sneak attempt. Five plays later, the Broncos were in the end zone with the tying touchdown. The fourth-down stop was the momentum shift and opportunity that the Broncos needed, and they took advantage.