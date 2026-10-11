Cover 4: Fueled by 2 fourth-quarter takeaways, Broncos battle back to secure 23-17 win over Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Denver has earned another come-from-behind win.
After striking first in a Week 5 AFC West battle with the Chargers, the Broncos led for nearly 40 minutes of game time before quarterback Justin Herbert led a 14-play, 73-yard touchdown drive that evened the score in the third quarter.
Just four minutes later, the Chargers took the lead with a 42-yard touchdown run by Los Angeles' Kimani Vidal.
At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Broncos found themselves in a familiar position. And once again, Denver delivered. The Broncos, who came up with two key takeaways and scored 13 points in the final quarter, earned their first AFC West win of the season.
These were the players and plays that made the difference in the Broncos' Week 5 win over the Chargers.
GAME-CHANGING MOMENT
The Broncos appeared in danger of falling to their division rival, as they trailed 17-10 in the fourth quarter. Denver appeared to have a chance to tie the game following a Marvin Mims Jr. punt return that pushed Denver deep into LA territory, but the Broncos were unable to capitalize. They wound up without points, as the team was unable to convert a 42-yard field-goal attempt. Denver, though, got another chance.
On the ensuing Chargers possession, Justin Herbert scrambled on third-and-9 and was stopped just short of the first-down marker. Notably, the Chargers were out of challenges and did not have the ability to generate a review of the play. The Chargers then chose to go for it on fourth down from their own 41-yard line, and Denver stuffed Herbert's quarterback sneak attempt. Five plays later, the Broncos were in the end zone with the tying touchdown. The fourth-down stop was the momentum shift and opportunity that the Broncos needed, and they took advantage.
DEFINING STATISTIC
13.
The Broncos recorded a season-high three takeaways in Sunday's win, and they scored 13 points off those turnovers. Denver scored its first touchdown after Talanoa Hufanga forced a fumble that gave the Broncos the ball in LA territory. Later, the Broncos kicked a go-ahead field goal after Zach Allen strip-sacked Herbert midway through the fourth quarter. Following Brandon Jones' fourth-down interception, Denver added another field goal to increase the lead. The Broncos' fourth-down stop of the Herbert sneak doesn't officially count as a turnover, but the de facto takeaway also led to seven more points.
MEMORABLE HIGHLIGHT
After the Broncos tied the game with wide receiver Courtland Sutton's touchdown, the Chargers' offense took the field with an opportunity to respond. Denver's defense, however, came up with a big play when the team needed it most. With Los Angeles facing a second-and-10 on their own 32-yard line, Allen strip-sacked Herbert and outside linebacker Que Robinson recovered the loose ball on the Chargers' 23-yard line. The Broncos then picked up 22 yards on the drive, but faced a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Denver opted to kick the 19-yard field goal and take a lead at a critical moment in the game.
BOX-SCORE STANDOUTS
... Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto recorded his first multi-sack game of the year, taking down Herbert twice.
... The Chargers were set to attempt a Hail Mary on the final play of the game, but cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian made sure they never had an opportunity, sacking Herbert before he had a chance to get the throw off.
... Running back J.K. Dobbins rushed for a season-high 68 yards and recorded his first touchdown of the season.
... Safety Talanoa Hufanga generated his third turnover of the season, forcing a fumble that safety Brandon Jones recovered on the Chargers' third offensive play of the day. The turnover ultimately led to Denver's first touchdown and an early lead.
... Brandon Jones added another takeaway with a fourth-down interception in the fourth quarter.