Early on Sunday, it seemed that Sai'vion Jones' punt block or Bo Nix's touchdown pass to Adam Trautman would be enough to tilt the game in Denver's favor. The Broncos raced out to a 17-0 lead over the Raiders, and they seemed to be on a path toward an 8-2 start. But then the Raiders fought back, using a pair of big plays to cut into the lead — and capitalizing off a fourth-down stop to tie the game late in the third quarter. Denver's offense answered with a 10-play, 72-yard go-ahead touchdown drive that included a pair of third-down conversions, and the Broncos' defense then made the defining play. With the Raiders in Denver territory looking to tie the game, Las Vegas faced a fourth-and-2 from the Denver 45-yard line. Fernando Mendoza's attempt to Jalen Nailor was too high, and Denver got off the field on a critical down. On the next series, Denver marched for another touchdown to push the lead back to two scores. The defensive stand helped keep the Raiders at bay, and McMillian's late interception would later seal the victory.