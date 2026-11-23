DENVER — On an afternoon when the Broncos celebrated the life of the great Tom Jackson, Denver honored its late Ring of Famer with a win over the Raiders.
Some of Jackson's most memorable moments came against the division foe, and the Broncos added the latest chapter to the matchup's history with Sunday's 38-24 win over the Raiders.
As the Broncos improved to 8-2 and moved back atop the AFC West, Denver raced out to a 17-0 first-half lead and then responded late after the Raiders tied the game in the second half. Paced by rookie Jonah Coleman's 111-yard, three-touchdown rushing performance, the Broncos built another double-digit lead in the second half — and they then relied on their defense to close the game out. With the Broncos protecting a late seven-point lead, cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian made another game-changing play with a one-handed, left-handed interception that he returned the other way for a touchdown.
In their first meeting with first-overall pick Fernando Mendoza, Denver sacked the Heisman Trophy winner five times and hit him 10 times in the first road start of his career.
These were the players and plays that made the difference in the Broncos' Week 11 win over the Raiders:
Game-changing moment
Early on Sunday, it seemed that Sai'vion Jones' punt block or Bo Nix's touchdown pass to Adam Trautman would be enough to tilt the game in Denver's favor. The Broncos raced out to a 17-0 lead over the Raiders, and they seemed to be on a path toward an 8-2 start. But then the Raiders fought back, using a pair of big plays to cut into the lead — and capitalizing off a fourth-down stop to tie the game late in the third quarter. Denver's offense answered with a 10-play, 72-yard go-ahead touchdown drive that included a pair of third-down conversions, and the Broncos' defense then made the defining play. With the Raiders in Denver territory looking to tie the game, Las Vegas faced a fourth-and-2 from the Denver 45-yard line. Fernando Mendoza's attempt to Jalen Nailor was too high, and Denver got off the field on a critical down. On the next series, Denver marched for another touchdown to push the lead back to two scores. The defensive stand helped keep the Raiders at bay, and McMillian's late interception would later seal the victory.
Memorable highlight
With the Broncos ahead 10-0 early in the second quarter, Denver pulled out a trick play. Jonah Coleman took a handoff from Nix before turning and pitching the ball back to Denver's quarterback, and Nix launched the ball to Marvin Mims Jr. between a pair of Raiders defender. Mims was spotted just short of the goal line on the reception, but Denver capitalized with a touchdown just two plays later. Mims' reception was the longest play of the afternoon for the Broncos, and it also marked the second longest catch of the season for Mims.
Defining statistic
38.
On the shoulders of three Coleman touchdowns and the McMillian interception return for a touchdown, the Broncos posted their highest point total of the season. Denver's 17 first-half points also represented the most points the team has scored in the first two frames this season. In all, the Broncos have scored at least 26 points in four consecutive games, which marks the first time since the 2024 season that Denver has accomplished that feat. The Broncos' 38 points were their most since scoring 44 in a Week 8 win over the Cowboys in 2025.
Box-score standouts
Rookie running back Jonah Coleman became just the third rookie in franchise history to record 100 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in a single game, becoming the first Broncos rookie to rush for three scores since Clinton Portis.
Tight end Evan Engram caught six passes for 74 yards, which marked his highest totals of the season and the second highest yardage total of his Broncos career.
Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle caught three passes for 61 yards, marking his second highest yardage total of the season. His third-down catch in the third quarter set up Denver's go-ahead touchdown.
Defensive lineman Sai'vion Jones and outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman each blocked punts in Sunday's win, with the former leading to the Broncos' opening field goal.
Cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian recorded the third defensive touchdown of his career as he picked off Mendoza and returned it 35 yards for a score.